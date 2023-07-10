The Bear’s Den, July 10, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

NFC North Futures: Chicago Bears O/U 7.5 Regular Season Wins Live Stream of National Football League - CBSSports.com - National Football League match NFC North Futures: Chicago Bears O/U 7.5 Regular Season Wins on July 9, 2023

Don’t count Velus Jones Jr. out just yet - The Irish Bears Network - Velus Jones Jr.’s first three professional games couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start. He muffed a punt in the waning moments of his first career contest, a 20-12 loss to the Giants. Two weeks later, he did the exact same thing in a backbreaking 12-7 loss against the Commanders. Many fans were over

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields & the Chicago Bears: Top 5 BURNING questions heading into 2023 Training Camp - CHGO - Get ready for the 2023 Chicago Bears training camp as the guys discuss five burning questions surrounding Justin Fields and the team they want to see answered.

Cowherd Says Bears ‘Should Be a Playoff Team’ - On Tap Sports Net - The Herd’s Colin Cowherd believes the Chicago Bears have no more excuses and should be a playoff team in 2023.

Upgrades that could spur a Bears revival in 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - After a 3-14 season, the Bears have big holes to fill throughout their roster. From quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, here are 10 positions with the most potential to give them upgrades they sorely need.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams, from Giants’ new weapon to Browns’ Deshaun Watson returning to form - CBSSports.com - Plenty of players — and coaches — will impact their team’s success in the 2023 season

Haugh: Northwestern needs to hold Pat Fitzgerald accountable - 670 - Northwestern suspended football coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks following an investigation into allegations of hazing, but the wrongdoing appears to be much worse than the university originally let on.

Northwestern suspends coach Pat Fitzgerald for 2 weeks - 670 - Northwestern has suspended football coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks following an investigation into alleged hazing within the program, a source told 670 The Score host Mike Mulligan on Friday.

‘Quarterback’: Netflix’s addicting series follows Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota on and off the field - Chicago Sun-Times - Streamer follows up ‘Drive to Survive’ and ‘Full Swing’ with a deep dive into the challenges three NFL stars face over the 2022 season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Gabriel: The Defensive Line must improve for the Bears to have a winning season - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is taking a look at Chicago’s defensive line ahead of training camp.

What are you expecting from Chase Claypool in 2023? - Windy City Gridiron - If the Bears' offense wants to reach historical heights, they’ll need Chase Claypool to bring it in 2023.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: 8 early names Bears could consider in Round 1 - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at 8 prospects the Bears should keep early tabs on in the 2024 NFL Draft.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.