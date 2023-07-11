Bears fans, what is your favorite baseball team and why?

First and foremost, Chicago is a Bears town, but when it comes to the National Pastime, there are two teams most Bears fans gravitate towards, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox. Today’s All-Star game-inspired topic is...

What is your favorite baseball team, and why?

Check out what we had to say here, and be sure to give us your fav and the why in the comment section.

Bill Zimmerman - The Chicago White Sox. Because I like to be disappointed by what I love.

Taylor Doll - Cubs! If you follow me on Twitter, you know this. Baseball is near and dear to my heart in general, as my great-grandpa was a pitcher and catcher in MLB, and he was born and raised in Chicago. That love passed down through generations, and I took it to another level as I got older.

Sam Householder - Chicago Cubs. I got into baseball late, and my brother is a die-hard White Sox fan. All of my friends are Cubs fans, so it was natural to go that way and then be able to trash-talk my brother. Granted, neither of us has a lot to gloat about this year.

Mason West - Cubs. Mainly because of growing up in the northern suburbs. To be honest, I’m not a huge baseball guy, but there is something to say about being a loveable loser. We will always have 2016.

Jeff Berckes - I grew up a Cubs fan but since they won the Series and subsequently dismantled the squad I find myself not really caring about them as much anymore. I am a huge fan of Shohei Ohtani and find myself just cheering for him and other players I like and/or have on my fantasy baseball team, the Combat Wombats.

Ken Mitchell - The Savannah Bananas. Why? Because the Savannah Bananas.

Erik Duerrwaechter - I am a fan of the Evil Empire - the New York Yankees. During my early childhood, I watched a lot of Yankees games featuring the Core Four — Jorge Posada, Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, and Mariano Rivera — alongside my friends, who were also from the Bronx. Those memories stuck with me ever since. I will also say I follow and certainly appreciate the Chicago Cubs as well. Their 2016 World Series championship made me cry tears of happiness as I sat with fellow Chicagoans and members of the Pensacola Chicago Bears Fans Club to watch game seven.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - I’ve been a fan of the Detroit Tigers longer than I’ve been a fan of any other of my favorite sports teams. In my youth, I spent my summers in Michigan with my Dad, and while he was a die-hard White Sox fan, my Uncle got to me and made sure I was a Tigers fan. My Mom was a Cubs fan, so I adopted them as my number two.

Now it’s your turn; Chicago Bears fans, what is your favorite baseball team and why?