The Bear’s Den, July 11, 2023

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season - How would the NFL’s top talent be redistributed if all active players were up for grabs in a draft? Chad Reuter imagines a seven-round mock in which all 32 teams do their best to assemble a win-now core. Ken’s Note: Justin Fields haters in the NFC North won’t like this one.

Offensive line’s perilous questions hover over Bears training camp – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ offensive line has a list of questions to answer in order to prove it’s as good as it looks on paper.

Kirk Cousins could be the most fascinating focal point of Quarterback - NBC Sports - When it comes to the upcoming Netflix series titled Quarterback, one of the three quarterbacks the show follows (Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota) will dominate.

FBI announces arrest of Chiefsaholic - NBC Sports - The FBI announced Monday that Xaviar Babudar, known as the Chiefsaholic, was arrested in Lincoln, California, on Friday and charged in federal court.

The New York Times disbands its sports department - NBC Sports - A number of employees of The New York Times’ sports department sent a letter to the newspaper’s ownership over the weekend asking for clarification about their future because they felt they have been “twisting in the wind” since the company purchased The Athletic in 2022.

Wiltfong: Bears Darnell Mooney is ‘ready to roll’ for training camp - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears will report to training camp in just a couple of weeks, and they will have their top returning wide receiver from the last two years back and as healthy as ever.

Householder: Let’s remember some Chicago Bears players - Windy City Gridiron - Take a trip down memory lane and chime in with your own former Bears!

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Training Camp Battle - Velus Jones vs Dante Pettis - Windy City Gridiron - Jones and Pettis could be fighting for a spot on the roster

