How many Pro Bowlers will the 2023 Bears have?

The Chicago Bears haven't had multiple players named to the Pro Bowl since the 2019 season, but we're all predicting that streak ends this year.

How many Pro Bowl players do you think the Bears will have in 2023?

Here are our predictions.

Bill Zimmerman - I'll say four with DJ Moore, Teven Jenkins, Justin Fields and Tremaine Edmunds.

Mason West - Four... Justin Fields, DJ Moore, Teven Jenkins, and Tremaine Edmunds. Braxton Jones gets a nod as an alternate.

Ken Mitchell - Four... Justin Fields, DJ Moore, Tremaine Edwards and Eddie Jackson.

Sam Householder - Jeez, this is super hard to predict. Maybe three?

Jeff Berckes - If we're talking about the actual Pro Bowl players and not the fifth alternate that gets invited later, then I'll say three among a pool of Justin Fields, DJ Moore, Tevin Jenkins, Khalil Herbert, Tremaine Edmunds, Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker, and Trenton Gill.

Taylor Doll - I am going to say 3. I think at least three of Fields, Moore, Brisker, Jackson, Jenkins, Kmet, Edmunds, and I wouldn't be surprised if their top running back lands in there too.

Erik Duerrwaechter - I'm going with three locks and up to five total names in contention. My locks are Tremaine Edmunds, DJ Moore, and Justin Fields. The other two are Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker. I'm tempted to say Eddie Jackson is a lock himself; however, he is coming off a significant injury of his own. So as a precaution, I'm comfortable with listing him as a name to watch instead of a definitive lock.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - I'll go with two picked from the initial fan, player, and coach vote, with Justin Fields and Tremaine Edmunds making it, and the Bears will get one more as an alternate in Eddie Jackson.

Now it's your turn; Predict how many Pro Bowlers the Bears will have this season.