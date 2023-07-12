The Bear’s Den, July 12, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Why Chase Claypool’s growth key to Bears’ offense reaching ceiling – NBC Sports Chicago - DJ Moore is a star. Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet are reliable pass-catchers. What Chase Claypool does or doesn't do in 2023 will determine how good the Bears'...

Schmitz: The Curious Case of Jaylon Johnson’s Extension - Da Bears Blog - It’s hard to believe that Bears’ CB Jaylon Johnson only turned 24 this April — if you’re like me, it feels like he’s been in the league too long to be that young.

NFL: Alvin Kamara situation remains under review - NBC Sports - From the perspective of the civil and criminal justice systems, the cases involving Saints running back Alvin Kamara are over. From the perspective of the NFL, the situation is essentially just beginning.

Damien Harris: Time with Patriots “wasn’t easy from the beginning” - NBC Sports - Running back Damien Harris joined a new team when he signed with the Bills this offseason and his chances of playing a significant role on their offense will be tied to his availability.

Culture of silence ultimately brought Pat Fitzgerald down - NBC Sports - When explaining the decision to reconsider the meaningless two-week suspension initially imposed on coach Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern president Michael Schill said he focused too much on what Fitzgerald actually knew and less on what he should have known about hazing within the program.

Northwestern faculty urging timeout on Ryan Field renovation - 670 - Half a dozen tenured faculty members at Northwestern University are calling for a halt to plans for a major rebuilding of Ryan Field. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.

Wiltfong’s 10 Most Important Bears of 2023: #3 DeMarcus Walker - Windy City Gridiron - My 15th annual 10 Most Important Chicago Bears series is up to number 3, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker.

Gabriel: The Bears’ Justin Fields will live up to expectations in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, dives into what he believes we can expect from Justin Fields this season.

Infante’s 2017 NFL redraft: Mahomes goes to Cleveland - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst tries out a redraft for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Bears fans, what is your favorite baseball team and why? - Windy City Gridiron - Where does your MLB allegiance lie?

