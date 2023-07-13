The Bear’s Den, July 13, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears’ Virginia McCaskey, Steve McMichael, Clark Shaughnessy up for Hall of Fame - Chicago Sun-Times - All three are on special consideration lists for induction that will be narrowed by the end of the month.

Jaquan Brisker provides leadership in Chicago - Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has no issue with speaking his mind. Brisker provides the defense with another leader who is ready to take another jump in Year 2 of his NFL career.

CHGO BEARS Podcast - Grading success for Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields & the 2023 Chicago Bears - CHGO - Where do you set the bar of expectations for the 2023 Chicago Bears? What does Matt Eberflus need to prove to define this season as a success? What about Justin Fields, now that he has DJ Moore and other weapons surrounding him? Mark Carman and Greg Braggs Jr. are joined by Zack Pearson of the

Roschon Johnson sees ‘playmaker’ Justin Fields leading ‘special’ Bears offense – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson has been impressed by Justin Fields and believes the offense can be dynamic this fall.

How Bijan Robinson molded Bears’ Roschon Johnson – NBC Sports Chicago - Roschon Johnson transitioned to running back at Texas, and playing alongside Bijan Robinson helped shape him into an NFL running back.

Schmitz: Previewing The Man in the Middle - Da Bears Blog - Edmunds was the 16th overall pick of the 2018 draft and, ironically enough, was constantly compared to Roquan Smith pre-draft due their differences in style & perceived value.

McCaskey, McMichael named semifinalists for Hall of Fame - 670 - Chicago Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame under contributor consideration, while the great defensive lineman Steve McMichael is also among the 60 semifinalists.

Chicago Bears 2023 position preview: Wide receiver | DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool - Acquired from the Panthers via a blockbuster trade in March, sixth-year pro DJ Moore headlines an improved and more seasoned Bears receiving corps.

Chicago Bears 2023 position preview: Running back - The Bears boast talent and depth at running back, with returning third-year pro Khalil Herbert being joined by free-agent addition D’Onta Foreman and fourth-round draft pick Roschon Johnson.

Aaron Rodgers, Jets will be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Jets were selected from a group that included the Bears, the Saints and the Commanders. The Lions were featured in 2022.

Tickets to Patriots-Colts in Germany sell out in an instant - NBC Sports - Tickets to the Chiefs-Dolphins game in Frankfurt, Germany in Week Nine of the 2023 season sold out quickly earlier this year and the interest was just as high for tickets to the Patriots-Colts game being held at Deutsche Bank Park the next week.

Jon Gruden intends “to burn the [NFL’s] house down” - NBC Sports - Former Raiders coach wants revenge for “massive hit job” that forced him out.

Bill Belichick could break record for career losses before breaking record for career wins - NBC Sports - Patriots coach Bill Belichick is closing in on the all-time record for regular-season and total wins in NFL history.

Report: Will Richardson suspended for three games - NBC Sports - Offensive tackle Will Richardson did not sign with another team after the Jaguars released him last August and his path back to the field likely just got more difficult.

Dalvin Cook: Free agent process is fun - NBC Sports - Running back Dalvin Cook has not settled on a place to play during the 2023 season, but he says he’s not minding the waiting game that he has to play until the right deal comes along.

Sam Darnold: There’s a ton of reasons I picked the 49ers - NBC Sports - Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the 49ers despite knowing the team already employed Brock Purdy and Trey Lance.

Braxton Jones: Darnell Wright ahead of where I was as a rookie - NBC Sports - The Bears hope to have a more potent offense during the 2023 season and part of their plan to get better on that side of the ball includes their top pick from this year's draft.

Wiltfong's 10 Most Important Bears of 2023: #2 D.J. Moore - Windy City Gridiron - For the 15th consecutive year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the 10 most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and next up is wide receiver D.J. Moore.

