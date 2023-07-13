 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Making Monsters: Chicago Bears Training Camp Preview with Adam Rank

Taylor Doll spoke with the NFL Network’s Adam Rank, who also happens to be a huge Bears fan.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Taylor Doll
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Taylor Doll’s latest Making Monsters podcast, she’s joined by the always-exciting Adam Rank! You’ve no doubt checked Adam out on the NFL Network, NFL.com, or his Sick Podcast, and it’s neat to have a fellow Chicago Bears fan with such a prominent voice among the NFL media.

Taylor and Adam talked about the Bears' offensive line and where it’s being ranked by analysts around the league. They discussed Chicago’s wide receiver group and the oft-discussed comparison between D.J. Moore and Stefon Diggs. Rank said Moore is the better player, so that was fun. They talked about the Bears’ defense and where the pressure will come from. And of course, there was some fantasy football discussion surrounding what to do with the Bears running back group.

Check out Taylor and Adam talking Bears right here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

