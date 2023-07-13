On Taylor Doll’s latest Making Monsters podcast, she’s joined by the always-exciting Adam Rank! You’ve no doubt checked Adam out on the NFL Network, NFL.com, or his Sick Podcast, and it’s neat to have a fellow Chicago Bears fan with such a prominent voice among the NFL media.

Taylor and Adam talked about the Bears' offensive line and where it’s being ranked by analysts around the league. They discussed Chicago’s wide receiver group and the oft-discussed comparison between D.J. Moore and Stefon Diggs. Rank said Moore is the better player, so that was fun. They talked about the Bears’ defense and where the pressure will come from. And of course, there was some fantasy football discussion surrounding what to do with the Bears running back group.

Check out Taylor and Adam talking Bears right here:

