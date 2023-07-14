The Bear’s Den, July 14, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Roschon Johnson’s rare mentality has Bears certain he’s core piece – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have a deep belief that Roschon Johnson will become part of the fabric of their rebuild. That stems from the person and the rare cloth he’s cut from.

Four non-Justin Fields Bears facing most pressure in 2023 – NBC Sports Chicago

- Justin Fields is facing a massive season for his development and future with the Bears. But he’s not the only one under the microscope this fall.

The Chicago Bears Draft: 40 Years Apart - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears finished their 2023 draft almost exactly 40 years to the day of their 1983 draft, which set them up for a decade of success.

Bears, Mini Monsters clinics take second annual trip to United Kingdom - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears brought their Mini Monsters clinics back to the United Kingdom for a second year in a row, using a six-city tour to teach 2,000 children about American football while promoting healthy lifestyles.

Chicago Bears 2023 position preview: Offensive line - ChicagoBears.com - Together for the final two weeks of the offseason program, the Bears’ starting offensive line began developing cohesiveness it intends to keep building in training camp.

Breaking Down how Justin Fields’ Mobility Creates Opportunities for his Teammates - Da Bears Blog - There’s no need for a fancy intro paragraph today — Justin Fields did things with his feet last year that the NFL had never yet seen from a Quarterback and everyone on this site lived each moment more than once.

Chicago Bears Podcast: What QB matchup vs. Justin Fields & the Chicago Bears is the most interesting? - CHGO - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys discuss their favorite QB matchups this season, why Justin Fields has been trending and plenty more.

Former Chicago Bear & Northwestern Wildcat Corey Wootton reacts to Pat Fitzgerald news - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, Corey Wootton joins the show to share his experience at Northwestern after the recent firing of Pat Fitzgerald.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jalen Carter sued by former Georgia football staffer for leaving scene of fatal car crash - NBC Sports - Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter settled criminal charges related to a car crash that killed two people in January, but he has been sued by a former University of Georgia football staffer who survived the wreck.

Quinnen Williams, Jets agree to four-year extension - NBC Sports - Williams' new deal is reportedly worth $96 million with $66 million guaranteed.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Chicago Bears Podcast: Players with the most to prove in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - Jacob recently did an interactive Q&A session on Twitter Spaces, and we wanted to share it with our WCG listeners too!

Chicago Bears Podcast: Players with the most to prove in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll spoke with the NFL Network’s Adam Rank, who also happens to be a huge Bears fan.

Infante's 2018 NFL redraft: Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson at No. 1? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst tries out a redraft for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Will the Bears make the playoffs? - Windy City Gridiron - It’s the slow time of the NFL year, so let’s reflect on the improvements the Chicago Bears have made and contemplate if the postseason is in their future.

