The Bear’s Den, July 15, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields holds offseason workout with Bears teammates in Florida - USA Today Chicago Bears - The Bears don’t report to training camp until July 25, but Justin Fields and some offensive teammates are already hard at work.

Trevor Sikkema: Bears’ Robert Tonyan a sleeper TE pick – NBC Sports Chicago - PFF’s Trevor Sikkema joins Mark Carman on Football Night in Chicago to rank NFC North skill position groups.

Revisiting the Magic Part II: Where Defensive Players From the 2018 Chicago Bears Are in 2023 - On Tap Sports Net - The 2018 Chicago Bears defense was one of the franchise’s better units in recent memory, so where did that group of players wind up after that magical season?

Hajduk: Claypool brings support to NFL UK Flag Football National Championships - ChicagoBears.com - Bears receiver Chase Claypool continued to express his support for flag football by attending the NFL UK Flag Football National Championships in London June 28.

Mayer’s Chicago Bears 2023 position preview: Tight end - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears offense features a talented tight end tandem in returning fourth-year pro Cole Kmet and veteran free-agent addition Robert Tonyan.

PODCAST: Jack Sanborn on Gearing Up for His Second Season - ChicagoBears.com - Linebacker Jack Sanborn joins hosts Tom Thayer and Jim Miller on Bears Weekly on ESPN1000.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jets DT Quinnen Williams agrees to terms on four-year, $96 million contract to stay in N.Y. - NFL.com - New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Training Camp Battle: Trevis Gipson vs Dominique Robinson - Windy City Gridiron - These two could be squaring off against each other to see who will actually get legitimate playing time on Sundays.

Wiltfong's 10 Most Important Bears of 2023: #1 Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - For the 15th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season and number 1 again this year is quarterback Justin Fields.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.