Training Camp Preview: Luke Getsy’s new look offense

Training camp is so close to getting underway that you can touch it. And thank goodness that long drought of no new football news is just about finished.

With training camp about to start, what can we say except, a brand new Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

The Editor-in-Chief of Da Bears Blog, Robert Schmitz has joined the podcast to talk about his new position covering the Chicago Bears and joins for a fantastic conversation about the Bears’ offense.

Just about every topic was discussed in this conversation: the expectations of Justin Fields, will we see a better Chase Claypool, should Darnell Mooney be extended, how the running back room shakes out, Cole Kmet’s value to this offense, and of course, the offensive line and how it should look in 2023.

This is a conversation you don’t want to miss. Check out all of Robert’s great insights as we get you ready for what should be the most fun season the Bears have had since 2018.