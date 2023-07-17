The Bear’s Den, July 17, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

C.R. Roberts, fullback who stood up against segregation, dies at 87 - NBC Sports - C.R. Roberts, a star at USC whose very presence on the field for a 1956 road game in Texas challenged the segregated South, has died at the age of 87.

NFL power rankings: How high have Bears climbed since brutal 2022 season? - Chicago Sun-Times - There are a wide range of outcomes for the Bears this season. They’re still miles behind the Eagles and other championship contenders, but can they get in the mix for a playoff spot?

CHGO Bears Podcast: 3 Key Factors: Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ Path to NFC North Dominance - CHGO - Unveiling the key factors for the Chicago Bears, led by Justin Fields, to conquer the NFC North. Don’t miss this insightful analysis on the CHGO Bears Podcast.

Bears offseason winners and losers heading into training camp – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears training camp schedule begins soon, and some players are better situated on the team roster than others.

Bears Overreactions: Time to sign DeAndre Hopkins? – NBC Sports Chicago - Is Luke Getsy facing more pressure than Justin Fields? Is it time for the Bears to sign DeAndre Hopkins? Bears Insider Josh Schrock opens up his mailbag before...

Chicago Bears Training Camp Battles to Monitor #1: Running Back - On Tap Sports Net - With the exodus of David Montgomery and the arrivals of D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson, how will the running back depth chart shape up for the Chicago Bears?

What Justin Fields Rushing Stats Reveal About His Future - On Tap Sports Net - Diving into the data behind Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ rushing ability and how that compares to other rushing quarterbacks historically.

Robbie Gould Says He Wanted To Re-Sign With 49ers, Anticipates Opportunities Elsewhere - NFLTradeRumors.com - Gould is seeking his next opportunity.

DeAndre Hopkins agrees to sign with Titans - NBC Sports - The Titans are adding a big piece to their passing game.

Allen Robinson on Kenny Pickett: You don't see guys that young with command that strong - NBC Sports - Quarterback Kenny Pickett's growth heading into his second season has been a topic of conversation throughout the Steelers offseason.

Aaron Curry uses his failures as a player to help him as a Steelers assistant coach - NBC Sports - Aaron Curry is one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Edge help, Chase Claypool, DT rotation, Justin Fields, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Jacob did another Q&A session on Twitter Spaces, and we wanted to share it with our WCG listeners too!

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a viable target for the Bears in the 2024 Draft? - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, has some thoughts on what the Bears should do in the first round of next year’s draft.

2019 NFL redraft: Is Kyler Murray still No. 1? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst tries out a redraft for the 2019 NFL Draft.

