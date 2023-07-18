Chicago Bears Training Camp Battles

The Chicago Bears’ rookies will report to Halas Hall for training camp on Saturday, July 22, with the veterans due to camp on Tuesday, July 25. Their first official practice is July 26, with their first practice open to fans being Thursday, July 27. There are only nine open practices at Halas Hall this year, so I hope you all have your tickets, but if not, we’ll be giving some freebies away via our 2nd City Gridiron Twitter account, so give us a follow there and stay tuned.

General manager Ryan Poles did extensive work this offseason to upgrade his roster, and while there are several roster spots and starting jobs locked in, plenty of others will be up for grabs.

Bill Zimmerman has been looking at some specific player vs player matchups that will be fun to watch during training camp and the preseason, while Lester Wiltfong is taking a broader look at each position group.

You can follow along with each series in this story stream here.