The Bear’s Den, July 18, 2023

Chicago Bears Training Camp Battles to Monitor #2: Defensive Tackle - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears invested heavily this offseason at the defensive tackle position, but will it pay off for Matt Eberflus and his 4-3 defense?

Madden 24: Ratings for Chicago Bears wide receivers, safeties - Bears Wire - Madden 24 has released ratings for wide receivers and safeties. See the Bears’ players ratings:

NFL analyst believes Bears RB Khalil Herbert in line for ‘big year’ - Bears Wire - Could Bears RB Khalil Herbert be in for a breakout year? One NFL analyst believes so.

Schmitz: What does Evan Engram’s extension mean for Cole Kmet? - Da Bears Blog - I knew Cole Kmet was a fairly polarizing Chicago Bear, but I didn’t think he was this polarizing.

Bears 2023 position preview: Defensive line - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears addressed their defensive line in both free agency and the draft, adding key pieces to create more depth and competition.

Nathaniel Hackett says Jets will benefit from Aaron Rodgers making calls at the line - NBC Sports - Nathaniel Hackett was hired this offseason to be the Jets’ offensive playcaller, but he says Aaron Rodgers will be calling plenty of plays at the line of scrimmage, and the Jets will benefit from that.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard will play under franchise tag this season - NBC Sports - The deadline for signing franchise-tagged players to a long-term deal passed Monday afternoon.

Infante: 2020 NFL redraft - Burrow, Herbert or Hurts at No. 1? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst tries out a redraft for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Zimmerman: Evan Engram’s contract and impact on Chicago Bears extending Cole Kmet - Windy City Gridiron - How much will Evan Engram’s new contract impact the Bears’ negotiations with Cole Kmet?

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Training Camp Preview: Justin Fields new supporting cast - Windy City Gridiron - DBB’s Robert Schmitz joins Bears Banter to preview training camp!

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Training Camp Battle - Khalil Herbert vs Roschon Johnson - Windy City Gridiron - The running back room is crowded, who will emerge as RB1?

