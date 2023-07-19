Training Camp Preview: The revamped Bears defense

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

It’s part two of our conversation with Robert Schmitz of Da Bears Blog! In part one, we focused on the offense, so part two is all about the Chicago Bears’ defense.

We talk about Robert’s new position and how he’s enjoyed it so far, but we really dive into the defensive side of the ball.

The defense should be improved, but there are still holes that could create issues. Will Tyrique Stevenson fill the final hole in the secondary? Just how good can the linebacking trio of Tremaine Edmunds, TJ Edwards and Jack Sanborn be? The defensive line is improved, but is it enough? Can they create enough pressure on the quarterback and can they stop the run? Will rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens make an impact in year one? Will Ryan Poles sign another edge before the season starts?

If you missed part one, make sure you check that out as well (Podcast part 1), and make sure you check out the fantastic conversation with Robert below!

The video version of this defensive conversation will premier at 6:00 (CT) this evening on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Here’s Bill and Robert talking all about the Bears’ offense in part 1 on our YouTube channel from Monday night!