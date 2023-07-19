The Bear’s Den, July 19, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ RELENTLESS pursuit of greatness - CHGO - Justin Fields was at Halas Hall at midnight last night! Will his relentless pursuit of greatness pay off this year for the Chicago Bears? Also, the NFL is buzzing with lots of contract talk after ESPN’s Matt Miller highlighted the low value of running backs that was met with some pushback by many players in

Chicago Bears Rookie Watch: Tyrique Stevenson might surprise - CHGO - The Chicago Bears are less than two weeks away from training camp and we’re taking a look at the rookie class. Special guest Glynn Morgan of NBC Sports Chicago has his eye on Tyrique Stevenson as a guy who could surprise. Mark Carman and Greg Braggs Jr. lead the discussion on the CHGO Bears Podcast.

Chicago Bears training camp cut candidates – NBC Sports Chicago - These four notable Bears players will have to fight for a job at training camp this summer.

Bears 2023 position preview: Linebacker - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears made significant upgrades at the linebacker position in free agency by signing productive veterans Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Bears to take part in NFL’s Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears are participating in the NFL’s second annual Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, giving Tyler Kelly, a student at University of South Carolina School of Medicine – Greenville, the opportunity to learn and work alongside the club’s

Schmitz: What Does Braxton Jones Need To Do To Cement Himself As The Bears’ LT? - Da Bears Blog - Rookie LT Braxton Jones came out of nowhere in the Bears’ 2022 OTAs and, against all odds, he managed to become the only Chicago offensive lineman to start all 17 games in the season and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team along with Jack Sanborn and Jaquan Brisker. For a 5th round tackle, a rookie season doesn’t get much better than that.

Patriots are betting favorites to sign Dalvin Cook - NBC Sports - The Patriots are +150 favorites to sign Cook, according to the odds at DraftKings. Two other AFC East teams are next in the odds, with the Dolphins at +200 and the Jets at +400.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Position Battles: How will the tight end room shape up? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team.

Infante's 2024 Bears mock draft: What if Carolina’s pick is top 5? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his most recent 2024 Bears mock draft.



