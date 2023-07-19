The Chicago Bears fanbase is passionate, vocal, and at this point, very much spread worldwide. The Bears have a global brand that started to gain popularity in the 1980s thanks to the colorful group of personalities that played in that era. Taking the show on the road in 1986 to play the Cowboys in an exhibition in London’s Wembley Stadium sparked a bunch of new Bears fans.
The franchise hasn’t cooperated with championships since 1985, but that hasn’t slowed our fans down one bit. We love our team, we crave a winner, and we devour any and all content about the Navy and Orange.
With training camp a week away, we thought it was a good time to roll out a WCG 2023 census (h/t to The Falcoholic). Let us know where on Earth you live. We don’t want your address or anything for security reasons, but just the state and/or city plus country will be great.
Below is a list of all 50 states plus US territories, and I’ll mark the ones where our readers reside in bold as answers come in. I’ve already bolded the states where our writers and podcasters live. I’ll also update this post with any international locations shared by our readers because our fans are worldwide!
United States
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Washington, D.C.
Puerto Rico
US Virgin Islands
American Samoa
Northern Mariana Islands
Micronesia
Guam
Marshall Islands
Republic of Palau
International
United Kingdom
Canada
Germany
England
We’re looking forward to seeing where all of our readers reside! Let us know in the comments!
