The Chicago Bears fanbase is passionate, vocal, and at this point, very much spread worldwide. The Bears have a global brand that started to gain popularity in the 1980s thanks to the colorful group of personalities that played in that era. Taking the show on the road in 1986 to play the Cowboys in an exhibition in London’s Wembley Stadium sparked a bunch of new Bears fans.

The franchise hasn’t cooperated with championships since 1985, but that hasn’t slowed our fans down one bit. We love our team, we crave a winner, and we devour any and all content about the Navy and Orange.

With training camp a week away, we thought it was a good time to roll out a WCG 2023 census (h/t to The Falcoholic). Let us know where on Earth you live. We don’t want your address or anything for security reasons, but just the state and/or city plus country will be great.

And speaking of training camp, if you are still looking for tickets to Halas Hall, we are giving away 4 tickets each for 4 dates tonight on our @2ndCityGridiron Twitter account.

Below is a list of all 50 states plus US territories, and I’ll mark the ones where our readers reside in bold as answers come in. I’ve already bolded the states where our writers and podcasters live. I’ll also update this post with any international locations shared by our readers because our fans are worldwide!

We’re looking forward to seeing where all of our readers reside! Let us know in the comments!