 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NFL Draft big board: Top 75 prospects

WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his early top 75 players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Jacob Infante
/ new
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

In the heat of summer and the dead of the NFL offseason, I personally find no better way to spend my football-related energy by preparing for next year’s NFL Draft.

Let’s face it: until training camp or the preseason come around, there’s only so much you can speculate about the Bears and their upcoming season. That’s why I try to stock up on prospects for my big board, and although it’s not for everybody, it’s my favorite way to kill the time while waiting for my favorite team to start playing again.

I’ve been able to expand my big board a bit over the last few months, so I felt like my latest big board release should reflect that. Instead of showing just my top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft like I did back in May, I’ve decided to release my top 75 players. I’ve indicated where players ranked on my last board in the sheet below, and you can also check out my last big board article for a more clean layout of my previous rankings.

There will be a lot of movement between now and the 2024 draft, and as I watch more tape of all of these players, there’s a good chance I’ll make my fair share of adjustments before the season even starts. That said, I like to take a look at where things stand heading into the year, so here are my current top 75 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft Big Board 2.0

Rank Player Position School Previous Rank
Rank Player Position School Previous Rank
1 Caleb Williams QB USC 1
2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 2
3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina 3
4 Brock Bowers TE Georgia 4
5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 5
6 Olu Fashanu OT Penn State 6
7 J.C. Latham OT Alabama 7
8 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State 9
9 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 8
10 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 11
11 J.T. Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State 10
12 Maason Smith DL LSU 26
13 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 13
14 Michael Hall Jr. DL Ohio State 12
15 Kalen King CB Penn State 15
16 Xavier Worthy WR Texas 16
17 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson 23
18 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa 18
19 Donovan Jackson OG Ohio State 22
20 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU 20
21 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) 19
22 Barrett Carter LB Clemson 17
23 Calen Bullock S USC 21
24 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois 24
25 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State 25
26 Malik Nabers WR LSU 27
27 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) 30
28 Zach Frazier OC West Virginia N/A
29 TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State 28
30 Jason Marshall Jr. CB Florida 31
31 Raheim Sanders RB Arkansas 32
32 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington 48
33 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia 33
34 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State 34
35 Sedrick Van Pran OC Georgia 44
36 Rome Odunze WR Washington 37
37 Christian Mahogany OG Boston College N/A
38 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State 14
39 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State 29
40 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State 39
41 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA N/A
42 Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State 40
43 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 35
44 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Florida 36
45 Javon Bullard S Georgia 38
46 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri 42
47 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas 43
48 Andrew Mukuba S Clemson 41
49 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin 46
50 Will Shipley RB Clemson 47
51 Brandon Coleman OG TCU N/A
52 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 45
53 Danny Stutsman LB Oklahoma N/A
54 Quinn Ewers QB Texas 49
55 Troy Franklin WR Oregon 50
56 James Williams LB Miami (FL) N/A
57 Rod Moore S Michigan N/A
58 Blake Corum RB Michigan N/A
59 Bryce Foster OC Texas A&M N/A
60 Amarius Mims OT Georgia N/A
61 Max Melton CB Rutgers N/A
62 Mekhi Wingo DL LSU N/A
63 Tyler Davis DL Clemson N/A
64 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo N/A
65 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE Minnesota N/A
66 Malachi Moore CB Alabama N/A
67 Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington N/A
68 Dontay Corleone DL Cincinnati N/A
69 Eric Gentry LB USC N/A
70 Junior Colson LB Michigan N/A
71 Johnny Wilson WR Florida State N/A
72 Bo Nix QB Oregon N/A
73 Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson N/A
74 Blake Fisher OT Notre Dame N/A
75 Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon N/A

Next Up In News

Loading comments...