2024 NFL Draft big board: Top 75 prospects

In the heat of summer and the dead of the NFL offseason, I personally find no better way to spend my football-related energy by preparing for next year’s NFL Draft.
Let’s face it: until training camp or the preseason come around, there’s only so much you can speculate about the Bears and their upcoming season. That’s why I try to stock up on prospects for my big board, and although it’s not for everybody, it’s my favorite way to kill the time while waiting for my favorite team to start playing again.
I’ve been able to expand my big board a bit over the last few months, so I felt like my latest big board release should reflect that. Instead of showing just my top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft like I did back in May, I’ve decided to release my top 75 players. I’ve indicated where players ranked on my last board in the sheet below, and you can also check out my last big board article for a more clean layout of my previous rankings.
There will be a lot of movement between now and the 2024 draft, and as I watch more tape of all of these players, there’s a good chance I’ll make my fair share of adjustments before the season even starts. That said, I like to take a look at where things stand heading into the year, so here are my current top 75 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Draft Big Board 2.0
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Previous Rank
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Previous Rank
|1
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|1
|2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|2
|3
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|3
|4
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|4
|5
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Notre Dame
|5
|6
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|6
|7
|J.C. Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|7
|8
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Ohio State
|9
|9
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|Alabama
|8
|10
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|11
|11
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|10
|12
|Maason Smith
|DL
|LSU
|26
|13
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|13
|14
|Michael Hall Jr.
|DL
|Ohio State
|12
|15
|Kalen King
|CB
|Penn State
|15
|16
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas
|16
|17
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|Clemson
|23
|18
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|Iowa
|18
|19
|Donovan Jackson
|OG
|Ohio State
|22
|20
|Kingsley Suamataia
|OT
|BYU
|20
|21
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|Miami (FL)
|19
|22
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|Clemson
|17
|23
|Calen Bullock
|S
|USC
|21
|24
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DL
|Illinois
|24
|25
|Denzel Burke
|CB
|Ohio State
|25
|26
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|27
|27
|Leonard Taylor III
|DL
|Miami (FL)
|30
|28
|Zach Frazier
|OC
|West Virginia
|N/A
|29
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|Ohio State
|28
|30
|Jason Marshall Jr.
|CB
|Florida
|31
|31
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|Arkansas
|32
|32
|Bralen Trice
|EDGE
|Washington
|48
|33
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|Georgia
|33
|34
|Cooper Beebe
|OG
|Kansas State
|34
|35
|Sedrick Van Pran
|OC
|Georgia
|44
|36
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|37
|37
|Christian Mahogany
|OG
|Boston College
|N/A
|38
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|14
|39
|Tyleik Williams
|DL
|Ohio State
|29
|40
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|39
|41
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|N/A
|42
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|Ohio State
|40
|43
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|35
|44
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Florida
|36
|45
|Javon Bullard
|S
|Georgia
|38
|46
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Missouri
|42
|47
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Texas
|43
|48
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|Clemson
|41
|49
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Wisconsin
|46
|50
|Will Shipley
|RB
|Clemson
|47
|51
|Brandon Coleman
|OG
|TCU
|N/A
|52
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|45
|53
|Danny Stutsman
|LB
|Oklahoma
|N/A
|54
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Texas
|49
|55
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Oregon
|50
|56
|James Williams
|LB
|Miami (FL)
|N/A
|57
|Rod Moore
|S
|Michigan
|N/A
|58
|Blake Corum
|RB
|Michigan
|N/A
|59
|Bryce Foster
|OC
|Texas A&M
|N/A
|60
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Georgia
|N/A
|61
|Max Melton
|CB
|Rutgers
|N/A
|62
|Mekhi Wingo
|DL
|LSU
|N/A
|63
|Tyler Davis
|DL
|Clemson
|N/A
|64
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Toledo
|N/A
|65
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|Minnesota
|N/A
|66
|Malachi Moore
|CB
|Alabama
|N/A
|67
|Zion Tupuola-Fetui
|EDGE
|Washington
|N/A
|68
|Dontay Corleone
|DL
|Cincinnati
|N/A
|69
|Eric Gentry
|LB
|USC
|N/A
|70
|Junior Colson
|LB
|Michigan
|N/A
|71
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|Florida State
|N/A
|72
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Oregon
|N/A
|73
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DL
|Clemson
|N/A
|74
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|Notre Dame
|N/A
|75
|Brandon Dorlus
|DL
|Oregon
|N/A
