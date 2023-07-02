2024 NFL Draft big board: Top 75 prospects

In the heat of summer and the dead of the NFL offseason, I personally find no better way to spend my football-related energy by preparing for next year’s NFL Draft.

Let’s face it: until training camp or the preseason come around, there’s only so much you can speculate about the Bears and their upcoming season. That’s why I try to stock up on prospects for my big board, and although it’s not for everybody, it’s my favorite way to kill the time while waiting for my favorite team to start playing again.

I’ve been able to expand my big board a bit over the last few months, so I felt like my latest big board release should reflect that. Instead of showing just my top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft like I did back in May, I’ve decided to release my top 75 players. I’ve indicated where players ranked on my last board in the sheet below, and you can also check out my last big board article for a more clean layout of my previous rankings.

There will be a lot of movement between now and the 2024 draft, and as I watch more tape of all of these players, there’s a good chance I’ll make my fair share of adjustments before the season even starts. That said, I like to take a look at where things stand heading into the year, so here are my current top 75 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.