The Bear’s Den, July 20, 2023

As Bears training camp approaches, three reasons for pessimism – NBC Sports Chicago - There are legit questions about the Bears offense and the Bears defense

Should the Bears be in play for any franchise-tag running backs? - On Tap Sports Net - Even with a crowded backfield, should the Chicago Bears kick the tires on Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs? The answer feels quite simple.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Battles to Monitor #3: Jack Sanborn vs. Noah Sewell - On Tap Sports Net - The battle for the strong-side linebacker spot between Jack Sanborn and Noah Sewell should be hotly contested in Chicago Bears’ training camp.

Bears’ Cole Kmet rising through the ranks of NFL tight ends - On Tap Sports Net - Once the subject of scrutiny, Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has climbed the NFL tight end rankings following a strong 2022 season.

Justin Fields welcomes hundreds of kids to second annual youth football camp - ChicagoBears.com - Bears quarterback Justin Fields hosted a youth football camp at Deerfield High School Wednesday for around 500 kids who had the opportunity to personally interact with the third-year pro and compete on the field through drills and games.

Bears 2023 position preview: Secondary - ChicagoBears.com - With a talented mix of experience and youth, the Bears’ defensive backfield could be one of their strongest position groups this season.

Wood: Grading the Roster - Offense - Da Bears Blog - Camp approaches, which means it’s time for me to grade the roster. Like I’ve done the last few years, I’ll grade on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being the worst in the NFL, 10 being the best, and 5 being an average NFL unit. Let’s get right down to it.

Justin Fields ready to go: ‘It’s gonna be a fun season.’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback spent part of his offseason bonding with teammates on and off the field. “The camaraderie with everyone on the team — I think that’s the biggest thing,” he said. “We’re all just trying to reach the same goal and that’s to win the Super Bowl.”

Colin Cowherd believes Bears QB Justin Fields has an ego problem - Bears Wire - Don’t look now Chicago Bears fans, but your favorite media personality is at it again.

Eddie Jackson vows to play ‘one of the best seasons ever’ by a safety - Bears Wire - Bears safety Eddie Jackson has a chip on his shoulder heading into the 2023 season.

Bears’ Justin Fields happy with new offense: ‘A very exciting time’ - Bears Wire - Bears QB Justin Fields expressed his excitement working with the new pieces on offense.

Chicago Bears bottom half team in ESPN future power rankings – NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN future power rankings judged each team’s QB, overall roster, drafting, front office and coaching.

Lomas Brown: I purposely missed a block to get Scott Mitchell hurt - NBC Sports - Former Lions offensive tackle and current ESPN analyst Lomas Brown made a startling confession in a radio interview on Friday: Brown said that he once purposely missed a block because he wanted the man he was supposed to block, Packers defensive end Sean Jones, to injure Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell.

Packers announce signings of Alex McGough, Luke Musgrave - NBC Sports - The Packers announced the signings of Alex McGough and Luke Musgrave on Wednesday.

Report: Jets trading Denzel Mims to Lions - NBC Sports - The Jets did not waive receiver Denzel Mims, because they traded him instead, Connor Hughes of SNY reports.

Saquon Barkley: I could show my worth by not showing up - NBC Sports - Will Barkley stay away from the Giants into the regular season?

Jets have not released Denzel Mims, hope to find a trade partner - NBC Sports - The Jets are done with wide receiver Denzel Mims. (See above)

Chicago Bears Fan Census: Where do you cheer for the Bears from? - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears fans are worldwide, so we want to know where you live and cheer for the beloved Navy and Orange!

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Training Camp Preview: Tremaine Edmunds and new look D - Windy City Gridiron - It’s part 2 of DBB’s Robert Schmitz conversation on Bears Banter to preview training camp!

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Training Camp Battle; SAM LB: Jack Sanborn vs Noah Sewell - Windy City Gridiron - The battle for the SAM linebacker may not be a battle at all, unless Noah Sewell really emerges in training camp.

