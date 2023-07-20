The fellas have a fun premise for this week’s show so make sure you join them live at five! Mason West and Danny Meehan are taking a deep dive into the Chicago Bears to determine which players have the best future outlook over the next three seasons. They’ll be “drafting” Bears based on that criteria, so make sure you head over to our YouTube channel to weigh in on the players you feel have the brightest future.

They’ll also spend a little time digesting the recent discourse about NFL running backs and their use in the modern game and lack of comparable salaries.

Watch our brand new Bears Bones video in the embed below or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion live with the guys at 5 (CT)!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The audio version will go right here asap!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!