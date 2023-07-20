Report: Bears have ‘inquired’ about free agent cornerback Arthur Maulet

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars “are among teams that have inquired” about free agent cornerback Arthur Maulet,

I know, I know… But can he rush the passer?

Maulet (5’10”, 190 pounds) was released by the Steelers in May after asking out of his contract. In 2022 he played in all 17 games for Pittsburgh with 6 starts, while racking up 59 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

Fowler said that Maulet is weighing his options and plans to sign with a team in time for training camp.

The 30-year-old Maulet has played with four teams since being an undrafted free agent of the Saints in 2017.

He’s an experienced special teamer, and while most of his experience has been at nickelback, he had played a little safety too.

Second year pro Kyler Gordon is Chicago’s current starting nickel, but the depth behind him is inexperienced.