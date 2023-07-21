The Bear’s Den, July 21, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Wood: Grading the Roster - Defense and Special Teams - Da Bears Blog - Camp approaches, which means it’s time for me to grade the roster. Like I’ve done the last few years, I’ll grade on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being the worst in the NFL, 10 being the best, and 5 being an average NFL unit. Let’s get right down to it.

Olin Kreutz returning to The Score as Bears, NFL analyst - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Bears center, who hasn’t appeared on a Chicago outlet since being fired at CHGO Sports for grabbing the neck of a colleague, will co-host the station’s Bears pregame and postgame shows.

CHGO Bears After Dark | Rivalry Night | Can the Chicago Bears claw their way past the Vikings? - CHGO - We are rounding up our Rivalry Summer Series with the Minnesota Vikings tonight. Joining the show is Luke Braun from Locked on Vikings to give us the lowdown on the reigning division champs. Are they still the favorites or are they closer to a rebuild? We’ll ask that and much more tonight including a look

Bears interested in signing Arthur Maulet, free agent CB, per report – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears already have Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon.

The best QB runs from 2022! pic.twitter.com/C5S6CMZHRM — NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2023

Justin Fields: A True Class Act at His Kids Camp - On Tap Sports Net - Justin Fields is the kind of role model any NFL franchise would love to have, and the Chicago Bears certainly have that in their third-year QB.

Top 5 single-game performances by a Chicago Bear this past decade - On Tap Sports Net - Despite a decade mired in mediocrity, the Bears have had some impressive single-game performances. These were the best in our opinion.

Bears 2023 position preview: Special teams - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears’ special teams feature the most accurate field-goal kicker in franchise history and the longest tenured player on their roster.

Lions place Hendon Hooker on active/non-football injury list - NBC Sports - The Lions have placed rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker on the active/non-football injury list to begin training camp, the team announced.

Cummings' Summer 2024 NFL Season Predictions: Cardinals, Buccaneers Lead the Board - Profootballnetwork.com - Scouting analyst Ian Cummings gives his own projection as to what next year's draft will look like based on his unique 2023 NFL season predictions.

NFL approves sale of Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris - NBC Sports - Dan Snyder is no longer the NFL's problem.

Longtime Colts reporter Bob Kravitz laments his time at The Athletic - NBC Sports - When a litany of reporters starting posting “Why I joined The Athletic” items several years back, I remember thinking, “One of these days, someone is going to be sharing a far different message about that place.”

Jerry Jones at meeting to approve Commanders sale: “Great day for the NFL” - NBC Sports - Much like Washington fans, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears happy to see Daniel Snyder go.

Which current Chicago Bears have the best future outlook? - Windy City Gridiron - Mason West and Danny Meehan are taking a deep dive into the Chicago Bears to determine which players have the best future outlook over the next three seasons.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Position Battles: The running back room seems set - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Preparing for the regular season is much different now - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel explains the differences in how players prepare for the season today when compared to back in the day.

