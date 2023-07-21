Open Thread: Are you going to the Bears’ training camp?

The Chicago Bears have nine open-to-the-public training camp practices this year at Halas Hall, with an additional two for fans during their joint practices in Indianapolis with the Colts.

If you guys are going to go watch practice on any of those dates, let all our WCG members know in the comment section.

Jeff Berckes and I will attend the camp practices on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1.

Our Bear Bones podcast host, Dr. Mason West, will be at Halas Hall on Saturday, July 29.

Jeff will also be at both practices in Indy, as will Sam Householder. I wonder what the Colts' video policy is?

If you guys see us at camp, be sure to stop by for a quick hello!

And if anyone has tickets that you can't use, be sure to post that in the comment section too, because I'm sure there is someone lurking that missed out on tickets that would jump at the chance.