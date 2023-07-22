The Bear’s Den, July 22, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears showing reported interest in slot cornerback - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - According to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars “...are among teams that have inquired...” about free agent cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Bears put two linebackers in the top 10 Madden ratings – NBC Sports Chicago - Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards snag top 10 Madden ratings for their respective positions.

Bears’ Justin Fields improves rating in Madden 24 – NBC Sports Chicago - This year, Justin Fields earned an overall rating of 76, making him the 19th-ranked quarterback in Madden 24.

Justin Fields vows to break Bears all-time passing record this season – NBC Sports Chicago - Fields recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” podcast.

Chase Claypool takes on Paris Fashion Week - ChicagoBears.com - Follow along as ChicagoBears.com documents receiver Chase Claypool’s experience at Paris Fashion Week in June through behind-the-scenes photos.

1920 Football Drive: Newest Bears get to work - ChicagoBears.com - Follow along as the Bears kick off the 2023 offseason program. Get an exclusive look inside meeting rooms, follow the team to the United Center for some friendly competition, listen to newcomers Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and DJ Moore mic’d up during

Picks For Poles PODCAST: Bears 2023 Training Camp Preview - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Previewing 2023 training camp for the Chicago Bears

VIDEO: Why RC has high expectations for Justin Fields this season - ESPN - Why RC has high expectations for Justin Fields this season Ryan Clark backs Justin Fields to make his mark on the NFL this season with the Chicago Bears.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Titans Kevin Byard renegotiate contract - Music City Miracles - Byard and the Titans re-do his contract to create some 2023 salary cap space.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Fantasy Football Player Rankings - Sports Illustrated - #77: Justin Fields. #68: DJ Moore

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Training Camp Battle: Elijah Hicks vs Kendall Williamson - Windy City Gridiron - We know Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker are going to be the starting safeties, but what will the depth look like behind them?

Zimmerman's NFL Smart Bets: Chicago Bears Justin Fields OVER passing yards, 2023 season - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields passing yards total for the 2023 has been set at 2775 by sports books.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Position Battles: How good can the wide receivers be? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team.

