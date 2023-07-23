Bears place Chase Claypool on the Active/PUP list

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears announced that wide receiver Chase Claypool was being placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

This means that Claypool cannot participate in training camp due to football-related injuries, but once he’s cleared, he can be removed from the list and practice immediately. Players on the Active/PUP do count towards the 90-man offseason roster,

With NFL training camps opening later this week, several teams are doing this with players, and many of those are just precautionary.

We’ll find out more about Claypool when the veterans report to Halas Hall on Tuesday, but at the end of June, he was in the UK with the Bears’ Mini Monster Football Clinics, and in mid-July, he was in Miami working out with Justin Fields and other teammates.

So whatever is causing his PUP list placement is likely the same thing that caused the Bears to hold him out of OTAs and June’s minicamp. If he was injured away from the team’s facility, the Bears would have used the non-football-injury (NFI) list instead of the PUP.