The Bear’s Den, July 24, 2024

Chicago Bears place Chase Claypool on PUP list – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears have placed wide receiver Chase Claypool on the PUP list ahead of training camp. Claypool had missed mandatory mini-camp in June with a...

Yannick Ngakoue’s free agent criteria changed to include Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears could use a free agent defensive end, and Yannick Ngakoue made it clear he’d be happy to come to Chicago.

Chase Claypool to begin Chicago Bears training camp on PUP list - On Tap Sports Net - Landing on the PUP list punctuates a tumultuous offseason for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Roaring Back: 2023 Chicago Bears Defensive Preview - On Tap Sports Net - Take a deep dive into the 2023 Chicago Bears defensive roster ahead of training camp.

Chicago Bears: 45 players on the roster bubble ahead of training camp - Bears Wire - These Bears players aren’t guaranteed a roster spot heading into training camp.

Schmitz: Dissecting a Drive: Luke Getsy Versus the Minnesota Vikings - Da Bears Blog - Like most football fans, I’ve always been enthralled by the concept of play-calling — the idea that one man pulls the strings behind the actions of 11 superathletes and that, at least in the eyes of many, the very fate of each football game rests on his shoulders and his matchup with the play-caller across from him. Even typing that out gives me chills!

Bears place Chase Claypool on active/PUP - NBC Sports - The Bears have placed receiver Chase Claypool on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bears put WR Chase Claypool on PUP list - Chicago Sun-Times - Claypool was hurt during the Bears’ offseason program and missed all three mandatory minicamp practices because of what head coach Matt Eberflus called a soft tissue injury.

Bears training camp: 5 reasons why it’s OK to be optimistic - Chicago Sun-Times - You can’t blame weary cynics for scoffing. The Bears chronically disappoint — they’re 1-8-1 against the over/under win total over the last 10 seasons. But — and take it from a weary cynic — the guarded optimism in 2023 is valid.

Bears training camp: Projecting the 53-man roster - Chicago Sun-Times - With training camp about to start — veterans report Tuesday — here are the Sun-Times’ picks for who will make the team.

Chicago Bears training camp position battles to watch – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears will have several position groups to follow at training camp, from running back, to wide receiver and linebacker.

Dan Campbell explains Michael Badgley cut; updates Lions kicker battle - Pride Of Detroit - Lions coach Dan Campbell explained why they made the surprising move to cut Michael Badgley, and updated where the kicker training camp battle stands.

Dan Campbell on Denzel Mims: Let’s see if a change in scenery helps this guy - NBC Sports - The Lions acquired receiver Denzel Mims a few days ago after the Jets made it clear they intended to release him if they couldn’t find a trade partner.

Packers add 6 players to injury lists ahead of training camp - Acme Packing Company - Among the Packers who were added to the PUP or NFI list on Friday include starters Rashan Gary and Eric Stokes, who are recovering from season-ending injuries.

Nick Chubb on running back discontent: "There's really nothing we can do" - NBC Sports - It's unfortunate, but it's true. Running backs are stuck.

Wiltfong: Bears place Chase Claypool on the Active/PUP list - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears place Chase Claypool on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, and we explain what that means here:

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Position Battles: Is there intrigue among the specialists? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team

Wiltfong's Bears 2023 Position Battles: Are you comfortable with the o-line depth? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team

Gabriel: 4 biggest questions about the Chicago Bears heading into training camp - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel runs through his four biggest question he has about the Chicago Bears with training camp just days away.

