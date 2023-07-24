Chicago Bears conduct a few tryouts at Halas Hall

On the eve of veterans reporting to training camp, the Chicago Bears are working out some players at Halas Hall today per a report from Aaron Wilson.

The Bears are a bit thin behind tight ends Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, and tight ends Jared Pinkney (6’4”, 257) and Roger Carter Jr. (6’2”, 250) are both decent blockers.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford (6’2”, 201) has 63 receptions in his career, but he hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2021, and he only had six total special teams snaps.

Chicago’s offseason roster is currently at the max of 90 players, so if a move is made, they’ll need to make a corresponding transaction.

Besides the obvious of defensive end, what other positions would you like to see Chicago general manager Ryan Poles add this week?