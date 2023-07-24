Bears remove Chase Claypool from the PUP list

On Monday, the Chicago Bears removed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after a long and stressful single day on the list.

As I wrote yesterday, the move was most likely just a precaution because when he was last at Halas Hall, he was held out of June’s minicamp with an injury. My guess is his 24 hours on PUP was just a procedural thing, but now that the team is sure he’s recovered, he’s off the list and will be able to practice when training camp gets underway on Wednesday.

For all the whiners on talk radio and some writers, Claypool is off PUP and WILL practice on Wednesday. A lot of people sa d a lot of BS about something they knew nothing about. BTW, Chase wasn’t due in camp until tomorrow but reported early w/rookies. Some should learn PUP rules — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) July 24, 2023

In case you missed it, earlier today it was reported that the Bears have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford after a morning tryout with a couple of other players. They have yet to announce the transaction, nor has there been a report of a corresponding roster move.

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are scheduled to meet the media on Tuesday morning.