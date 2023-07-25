Bears QB Justin Fields ranked No. 86 in 2023 NFL Top 100

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ranked as the No. 86 player in the 2023 NFL Top 100.

It had been previously teased that Fields would make his first career appearance on the annual list, with a montage of clips and quotes from other NFL players having been posted on the official NFL Films Twitter account. His inclusion was confirmed on Tuesday as rankings started to become public.

"He's probably the best running quarterback I've seen." -@nbsmallerbear



The respect around the league for @justnfields is real. #NFLTop100: First 10 names revealed 7/24 on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/eQbQXssR0H — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 20, 2023

Fields, who is entering his third year as the starting quarterback for the Bears, had the second-most rushing yards in a single season for a quarterback with 1,143 yards in 2022. He also added 8 touchdowns on the ground, in addition to his 17 touchdowns through the air. He finished the 2022 season with 2,242 passing yards, a 60.4 completion percentage and 11 interceptions to his 17 passing touchdowns.

Fields has not only become the first Bears player to appear on the NFL Top 100 list, but he marks the first appearance by a Bears quarterback since the list’s conception in 2011.

The Bears haven’t won too many games with Fields at quarterback, but the flashes of elite talent with a subpar supporting cast have earned him a spot in the NFL Top 100. Now that Chicago partook in a spending spree to surround him with a better roster, the expectations are a lot higher for the 24-year-old.