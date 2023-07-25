The Bear’s Den, July 25, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears reinstate WR Chase Claypool from the PUP list - Chicago Sun-Times - His stint on the injured list lasted one day.

Bears training camp: The arrow is pointing up ... right? Our annual Optimist/Pessimist test is here - Chicago Sun-Times - Will Justin Fields take the next step toward elite status ... or stagnate/regress like so many other Bears quarterbacks before him? The offensive line ... DJ Moore ... the pass rush ... Chase Claypool — judge for yourself how confident you are in a Bears revival in 2023.

Chicago Bears Camp Preview: Can Chase Claypool Emerge as a Game-Changer in 2023? - CHGO - Rapid-fire preview of every Chicago Bears player on the roster, including Chase Claypool’s potential impact on Justin Fields at 2023 Training Camp.

Bears remove Chase Claypool from the PUP list – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears removed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the physically unable to perform list

Bears sign free agent wide receiver Isaiah Ford – NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears sign free agent wide receiver Isaiah Ford

Bears Sign WR Isaiah Ford Following Workout with Team - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears have signed WR Isaiah Ford to a contract after a successful tryout with the team on Monday.

Bears Remove Chase Claypool From PUP List - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears removed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the PUP list on Monday.

Bears training camp: 5 bold predictions for the summer - Bears Wire - A winner in the running back battle and a contract extension highlight our Bears bold predictions heading into training camp.

Bears roster upgrades, downgrades heading into 2023 season - Bears Wire - We examined each Bears position group to determine whether they project to be better or worse in 2023.

Roster Move: Chase Claypool removed from PUP list - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Monday removed receiver Chase Claypool from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, making him eligible to participate in their first training camp practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Schmitz: Training Camp Primer: Keep An Eye On Roschon Johnson - Da Bears Blog - The wait is finally (almost) over — Bears training camp is (nearly) upon us!

Detroit Lions host QB Teddy Bridgewater for free agent visit - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions continue to show interest in free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater, raising questions about their backup situation and Nate Sudfeld.

The Packers acquire Foamation, the originator of the Cheesehead - Acme Packing Company - The Green Bay Packers now own the rights to create the iconic piece of headwear that is synonymous with their fanbase.

Vikings to sign offensive tackle Bobby Evans - Daily Norseman - And that fills out the roster

Packers think it will take “half a season” to know what Jordan Love can do - NBC Sports - The long wait to see how Love fares is finally coming to an end.

Reports: Zack Martin not on Cowboys team flight to Oxnard for training camp - NBC Sports - A report last week indicated Cowboys guard Zack Martin is considering holding out of training camp because of dissatisfaction with his contract and a final answer to that question will come on Tuesday.

More than anything else, Aaron Rodgers looks skinny in his new uniform - NBC Sports - As a real, non-PhotoShopped image of Aaron Rodgers in his new Jets uniform made the rounds, reactions were mixed.

NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike at least one year for gambling - NBC Sports - Yet another NFL player has been suspended for gambling.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Position Battles: Linebacking like it’s 2006! - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team.

Wiltfong: Bears remove Chase Claypool from the PUP list - Windy City Gridiron - That was a rough 24 hours for some Bears fans.

Wiltfong: Bears sign one player after several tryouts at Halas Hall - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are looking at a few veteran players on the eve of camp report day.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Position Battles: Who’s the backup safety? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Training Camp Battle - Ja’Tyre Carter vs Lucas Patrick - Windy City Gridiron - The new look offensive line has some questions about who will be the first one up at guard if there’s an injury.

