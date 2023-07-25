Bears place Dante Pettis on the Active/Non-Football Injury list

On Tuesday the veterans for the Chicago Bears all reported to Halas Hall for training camp, and while it was expected that they’d have a full complement of 90 players ready to go, they announced that wide receiver Dante Pettis was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

The NFI is a list for players that suffered an injury or ailment away from the team’s facilities.

Yesterday the Bears removed Chase Claypool from the PUP list, and they also announced that Darnell Mooney was fully recovered from the injury that kept him out of the offseason’s practices. Chicago also signed wideout Isaiah Ford this morning.

The Bears are set for their first camp practice tomorrow, with their first practice open to the public on Thursday.

The Bears also worked out an offensive tackle today.