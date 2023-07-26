The Bear’s Den, July 26, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Wood: Offseason Optimism and Concern - Offense - Da Bears Blog - Training camp is that magical time of year when every NFL fan can have exactly what they want. If you are an optimist who wants to believe your favorite team is going to be good, there’s plenty of reason for hope. If you get your jollies on being negative (you know who you are), it’s not hard to find something to be pessimistic about.

As camp begins, Bears still evaluating pass rusher market - 670 - The Chicago Bears are still exploring the market for pass rushers, which is led by free-agent Yannick Ngakoue, though general manager Ryan Poles said he’s uncertain how this will develop.

Justin Fields declines Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ 2nd season - 670 - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he declined the opportunity to be featured in Netflix’s “Quarterback” series for its second season.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney cleared for start of training camp - 670 - The Chicago Bears have medically cleared wide receiver Darnell Mooney for the start of training camp, this after an offseason recovery from a fractured fibula.

Why Your Team Sucks 2023: Chicago Bears - Defector - Some people are fans of the Chicago Bears. But many, many more people are NOT fans of the Chicago Bears. This 2023 Defector NFL team preview is for those in the latter group.

Bears 1st-rounder Darnell Wright ‘crushes’ conditioning test after strong offseason - Chicago Sun-Times - Wright is a pivotal pick for Poles, who traded down from No. 1 to 9 in a deal with the Panthers, then passed on Georgia All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter by trading again with the Eagles down to No. 10.

Bears back in real world with real expectations as training camp opens - Chicago Sun-Times - While Super Bowl contention is way beyond even the most optimistic dreamers, the criteria for success this season can be fairly calibrated to where this team stands. Poles has more work to do leading up to 2024, but plenty has already been done.

Justin Fields eyes improvement — and a Bears record — through the air - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields has averaged 2,056 passing yards per season in his first two years. He wants to double that in 2023.

Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL Network’s Top 100 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ QB1 is No. 86.

Richton Park mayor invites Chicago Bears to consider south suburb for new stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination.

Bears put Dante Pettis wide receiver on Active/Non-football injury list – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears placed Dante Pettis on the Active/Non-Football injury list

Chicago Bears raising expectations at training camp this season – NBC Sports Chicago - From Ryan Poles to Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields, the Bears explained the heightened expectations at training camp this year.

Chicago Bears Ryan Poles praises Darnell Wright for offseason work – NBC Sports Chicago - To kick off Chicago Bears training camp on Tuesday, Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus addressed the media. Poles talks about how much Darnell Wright has worked...

RIP JOHNNY LUJACK

Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98 - Chicago Sun-Times - Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Bears, where he played four seasons.

Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at 98 – NBC Sports Chicago - Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died on Tuesday following a brief illness.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Nick Bosa is not expected to practice without a new deal - NBC Sports - The 49ers don’t expect Bosa to be at the start of training camp either.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears place Dante Pettis on the Active/Non-Football Injury list - Windy City Gridiron - A minor roster move announced by the Bears.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: How do NFL scouts evaluate players? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is sharing some of the nuts and bolts on what he did as an NFL scout.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Position Battles: Cornerback is primed for a big improvement - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team.

Infante: Bears QB Justin Fields ranked No. 86 in 2023 NFL Top 100 - Windy City Gridiron - His appearance marks the first time a Bears quarterback has appeared in the NFL Top 100.

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Training Camp Battle; QB: Nathan Peterman vs Tyson Bagent - Windy City Gridiron - If it’s a Chicago Bears training camp, there has to be a quarterback competition, right?

Lemming's Bears Mailbag: Pass rush help on the way, expectations for Justin Fields, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Training Camp 2023 is here! We took your questions and did our best to provide answers into what should be an exciting 2023 Chicago Bears season.

