Bears Roster Moves: Aviante Collins signed, Lorenz Metz waived

With the first training camp practice set to start today, the Chicago Bears have made another minor tweak to their 90-man roster by signing veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins and waiving UDFA Lorenz Metz.

The Bears are Collins’ fourth team since being an undrafted free agent of the Vikings in 2017, and he had appeared in seven games and one start in his career. He spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster for a few games.

The 30-year-old Collins (6’4”, 307) was one of the top performers at his NFL Combine by benching 34 reps and running a 4.81 forty.

The first open-to-the-public practice for the Bears is scheduled for tomorrow, but with poor air quality in the area (moving practice indoors) be sure you double-check before heading out to Halas Hall on Thursday morning.