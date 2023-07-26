 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Making Monsters: Where is your confidence level in each Bears position group?

Taylor Doll spoke with our guy Aaron Leming to preview Bears training camp, discuss the Cole Kmet extension, Justin Fields’ spot on the top 100 list, and so much more!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Taylor Doll, Aaron Leming
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This has been a couple of busy days surrounding the Chicago Bears with training camp opening, Justin Fields making the NFL’s Top 100 Player’s List, and Cole Kmet getting extended, so Taylor Doll had to grab her microphone to talk about the Navy and Orange.

On her latest Making Monsters podcast, she’s joined by our guy Aaron Leming, whom you can read here at WCG and over at the Bear Report as well.

Taylor and Aaron dove into the latest on Kmet and Fields but also ran through their confidence level in each position group with the Bears.

Check out Taylor and Aaron talking Bears football right here:

