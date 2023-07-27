The Bear’s Den, July 27, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Former Bears star Steve McMichael hanging tough in fight of his life - Chicago Sun-Times - As his Lou Gehrig’s disease progresses, McMichael holds out hope for Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Why Cole Kmet contract extension talks with Bears were stressful – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears TE Cole Kmet and Ryan Poles agreed to a new four-year deal on Wednesday.

Chicago Bears linked to Justin Houston, free agent DE: report – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles has maintained the team is open to adding free agents through training camp.

Chicago Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields sharp – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears quarterback Justin Fields had command of the offense on Day 1 of training camp.

Wood: Offseason Optimism and Concern - Defense - Da Bears Blog - Training camp is that magical time of year when every NFL fan can have exactly what they want. If you are an optimist who wants to believe your favorite team is going to be good, there’s plenty of reason for hope. If you get your jollies on being negative (you know who you are), it’s not hard to find something to be pessimistic about.

Bears WR Chase Claypool: ‘It’s the biggest year of my life’ - 670 - Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool expressed his internal motivation entering a pivotal point in his career, a contract season in which he must prove his place.

Bears need WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool to bounce back amid uncertainty - Chicago Sun-Times - The good news for the Bears, though, is that both have productive seasons on their record and were back on the practice field Wednesday.

Cole Kmet motivated to ‘play beyond’ value of new contract - Chicago Sun-Times - The first player drafted by the Bears to sign a long-term deal with the team since Eddie Jackson in 2019, The 24-year-old Kmet’s four-year, $50 million extension gives the Bears a tight end they can grow with. “Ready to get going and prove these guys right,” he said.

Returning kicks — and punts — crucial to Bears WR Velus Jones’ future - Chicago Sun-Times - Just a year removed from being picked in the third round, Velus Jones is fighting to keep his spot in a much-improved Bears receivers’ room.

Fields Notes: How the Bears QB fared in Wednesday’s practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Head coach Matt Eberflus was impressed by Fields’ rhythm and timing with his top receiving targets Wednesday, saying that “you could tell they’ve been working together a bit in the offseason.”

Bears WR Chase Claypool knows stakes in ‘biggest year of my life’ - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s a big year for the Bears, too. They need to figure out Justin Fields’ future, and strong play of their wide receivers will only give them a clearer picture of what the quarterback can do.

Bears sign TE Cole Kmet to contract extension - Chicago Sun-Times - The Notre Dame alum is coming off his best season as a pro.

Air quality issues force Bears to close practice to public, move it indoors - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears closed their first training camp practice to the public and moved it indoors to the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday because of poor air quality.

Wiedman: Bears Looking to compete in an open NFC north division - Our Turff Football - The NFC North will start the 2023 season with all teams returning the same coaching staff. This is huge when the players can have the same coaching consistencies to carry on through the following season, especially for the quarterback. Ken’s Note: Welcome back, Wanda!

Bears training camp: Top takeaways from first practice - Bears Wire - The Bears held their first practice of training camp on Wednesday. Here’s what we learned from Day 1.

Packers practice news and notes, 7/26: Recapping Day 1 of training camp - Acme Packing Company - Wednesday marked the first day of training camp for the new look Packers, including quarterback Jordan Love who went 7-of-14 in team drills.

Bryce Young: “Huge blessing” to be Panthers QB1 - NBC Sports - Quarterback Bryce Young took the first snap with the first-team offense at Panthers training camp on Wednesday and head coach Frank Reich confirmed what that meant after the session.

Donovan Wilson leaves practice in a cart - NBC Sports - Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson was injured during the first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California.

Mike McCarthy on Zack Martin holdout: “Never talk about another man’s money” - NBC Sports - Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he’s going to remain silent about the holdout of guard Zack Martin.

Where is your confidence level in each Bears position group? - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll spoke with our guy Aaron Leming to preview Bears training camp, discuss the Cole Kmet extension, Justin Fields’ spot on the top 100 list, and so much more!

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Position Battles: Big changes at defensive tackle - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview, we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster and their chances to make the team.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears extend Cole Kmet to the tune of 4 years, $50 million. - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears and Kmet reached a 4-year extension worth $50 million.

Wiltfong: Bears Roster Moves - Aviante Collins signed, Lorenz Metz waived - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are making roster moves.

