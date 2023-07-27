 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for July 27

Mason West will get the skinny about today's camp from Da Windy City Productions’ Rishab Sikri, who was at Halas Hall all day.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Mason West
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

SPORTS-FBN-WIEDERER-COLUMN-TB Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Our team of content creators will be able to partake in a few practices at Chicago Bears training camp, but when we can’t make it, we’ll try to grab someone there to get their first-hand experience.

Tonight that’s precisely what Mason West is doing on his latest Bear Bones, as he’ll be joined by Rishab Sikri, who runs the fantastic YouTube Bears channel, Da Windy City Productions. The fellas will discuss all that Rishab saw today, they’ll go over some fun camp battles to monitor, and discuss some bubble players too.

Watch our brand new Bears Bones video in the embed below, or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion LIVE with the guys at SEVEN (CT)!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The audio version is right here once ready to go!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!

Promo code Gridiron20 gets you 20% off your order!

Teven Jenkins Chicago Bears Pancake Artist

  • $30

Teven Jenkins is the Chicago Bears' mauling left guard that specializes in putting defenders flat on their backs! Get your Jenkins Pancake Artist shirt now and use our promo code Gridiron20 for 20% off your order! 500 Level is officially licensed by the NFLPA.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...