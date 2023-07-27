Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for July 27

Our team of content creators will be able to partake in a few practices at Chicago Bears training camp, but when we can’t make it, we’ll try to grab someone there to get their first-hand experience.

Tonight that’s precisely what Mason West is doing on his latest Bear Bones, as he’ll be joined by Rishab Sikri, who runs the fantastic YouTube Bears channel, Da Windy City Productions. The fellas will discuss all that Rishab saw today, they’ll go over some fun camp battles to monitor, and discuss some bubble players too.

Watch our brand new Bears Bones video in the embed below, or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion LIVE with the guys at SEVEN (CT)!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The audio version is right here once ready to go!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!