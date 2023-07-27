Chicago Bears Training Camp Open Thread

We’ll have a training camp recap later tonight on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel and our Windy City Gridiron podcast channel, but in the meantime, you guys can discuss any and everything about the Chicago Bears in this open thread.

But first, a few giveaway announcements!

We have two tickets to the Tennessee Titans vs Bears preseason game on August 12 that we’ll be giving away, so stay tuned for contest details!

We also have some new t-shirts from our partners at 500 Level — our promo code Gridiron20 will get you 20% off your entire order — that we’ll give away very soon.

Plus, I have one extra ticket to Bears training camp on Monday, July 31, and one extra ticket for Tuesday, August 1, that I can transfer to two lucky WCG members. Just comment below with the date that you want the ticket for; first come, first serve! One date per person, so we can share the love!

If you guys see any interesting Tweets from those in attendance at Halas Hall today, be sure to share them in the comment section.