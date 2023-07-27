The latest about the Chicago Bears new stadium saga

So far, the search for a location for a new state-of-the-art stadium for the Chicago Bears has spanned several municipalities. Arlington Heights seemed like a no-brainer after the Bears purchased the Arlington Park property, but questions revolving around the taxes has prompted the franchise to look elsewhere.

The City of Chicago is back in play, as are reported interests from Aurora, Naperville, Waukegan, Rockford, and Lake Forest. Now the suburban village of Richton Park, Illinois, which is about 30 miles south of Soldier Field, is shooting its shot.

"I understand how the complexity of completing a stadium deal at the former Arlington Park site can be frustrating," wrote Richton Park mayor Rick Reinbold in a recent letter to the Bears via Front Office Sports. "Allow me to interest you in the greenfield opportunities awaiting the Bears in Richton Park!"

All these other locations getting involved is good news for the Bears, as it'll undoubtedly lead to them getting the best deal possible.

Earlier today, Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a joint statement that really doesn't say much, but here it is.

A statement from Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson. pic.twitter.com/So4pamBuMu — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 27, 2023

How do you see this saga playing out?