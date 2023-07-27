Chicago Bears training camp lineup updates

Reports about Chicago Bears' training camp practices tend to be all over the place. What one person saw as a bobbled pass by a receiver, another saw as a low throw by a quarterback. A Tweet about a deep pass to a receiver may not have the context that it was done during a one-on-one drill session. Also, there are no pads on today, so that sack may not have been a sack if the running back was able to square up and drill the blitzer.

That being said, it sure is good to have football back, and I've been reading as many camp Tweets as possible from the fans and beat writers at Halas Hall to fill my Bears fix.

The Justin Fields to D.J. Moore connection is still very much a thing, but there were more drops from the receivers than they'd like, but rookie wideouts Tyler Scott and second-year pro Velus Jones Jr. made some plays.

More interesting to me is who was playing where, and with fans in attendance today, the beat reporters could Tweet out some lineup stuff.

While the Bears did say that all 90 players were cleared to practice, they're still going to be smart with reps for receiver Darnell Mooney and linebacker Jack Sanborn. Both are practicing, but they're having their practice time monitored as they ramp-up.

I already mentioned a couple reserve receivers that flashed today with Mooney not getting as much 11-on-11 time. On defense, it was rookie Noah Sewell working with the ones at strongside linebacker with Sanborn out. Sanborn spoke with the media today and said he was "close" to being back full-time.

Another new wrinkle to the defensive lineup was rookie fifth-round cornerback Terell Smith (6', 207) getting reps at safety.

On offense, the number one running back was Khalil Herbert, and the starting offense line was as expected; LT Braxton Jones, LG Teven Jenkins, C Cody Whitehair, RG Nate Davis, and RT Darnell Wright.

The second-string offensive line was interesting for a few reasons, with the left side consisting of Kellen Deisch at tackle and Alex Leatherwood at guard. Deisch was on Chicago's practice squad all of the 2022 season, and he's an extremely athletic prospect. The knock on him was arm length (32 1/4"), but at 6'7" with quick feet, it appears they'll let him remain at tackle.

Leatherwood always felt like a guard to me, so I hope he can stay at LG and hone his technique.

The backup center was Lucas Patrick, with Ja'Tyre Carter at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle.

Tonight at 7 (CT), Dr. Mason West will have Rishab Sikri, who was at Halas Hall today and who runs Da Windy City Productions, on his latest Bear Bones to fill us in on all the day's action.