The Bear’s Den, July 28, 2023

Chicago Bears training camp observations: Tyler Scott shines – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears rookie wide receiver scored two impressive touchdowns.

Bears new stadium: Chicago mayor, team CEO Kevin Warren issue new statement – NBC Sports Chicago - As negotiations between the Bears and Arlington Heights become more contentious, other cities are trying to swoop

Bears stand in much better place compared to last season – NBC Sports Chicago - Heading into last season, Bears fans knew their beloved team was destined for an ugly season. The roster wasn’t the most talented in the NFL heading into the...

City of Chicago, Bears still talking about the team staying - 670 - Mayor Johnson’s office on Thursday released a joint statement with Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren, saying both men talked this week to continue discussions they started last month.

Steve McMichael named senior semifinalist for Hall of Fame - 670

- Chicago Bears great Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was named a senior semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024, it was announced Thursday.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears training camp lineup updates - Windy City Gridiron - Here are a few things we found interesting that took place at Halas Hall today.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: New president Kevin Warren a ‘partner’ - 670 - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said new team president and CEO Kevin Warren has served as an important partner and mentor alongside his plan.

Bears, Chicago mayor continue stadium talks - NBC Sports - Chicago isn't ready to let the Bears leave for the suburbs just yet.

What’s next for Bears GM Ryan Poles after paying Cole Kmet? - Chicago Sun-Times - Players like to see their friends get rich. They also like to think they’re next. The Bears have two players who can make that claim with a straight face — and one who might not be able to.

Bears WR Velus Jones, Tyler Scott start strong at training camp - Chicago Sun-Times - Competition for roles behind the Bears’ top three receivers is heating up quickly.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy bullish on Justin Fields’ progress - Chicago Sun-Times - “It’s on a whole — when you see the guy who’s comfortable with the footwork, the progressions, the communication in the huddle,” the Bears’ offensive coordinator said. “You see him using a lot more cadence in the first two days, so all that stuff has been fun.”

Reupping Cole Kmet gives Bears ‘ton of energy,’ Ryan Poles says - Chicago Sun-Times

- Kmet is the first player to whom Poles has given a multi-year contract extension since he took the Bears job a year-and-a-half ago.

Bears’ D’Onta Foreman: I’d tell young players to not play RB - Chicago Sun-Times - Foreman, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal to join the Bears this offseason, weighed in on what has become one of the league’s hottest topics: the perception that running backs are underpaid.

Bears LB Jack Sanborn still limited in practice as workload grows - Chicago Sun-Times - Sanborn and the team have indicated the restrictions are simply a precaution coming off a season-ending ankle injury.

How Chicago Bears coaches notice Justin Fields improving mechanics – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears passing offense has looked much better this training camp compared to last training camp.

Bears GM Ryan Poles talks Jaylon Johnson contract negotiations – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears signed Cole Kmet to a contract extension, so could Jaylon Johnson be next?

Bears’ Steve McMichael inches closer to Hall of Fame status – NBC Sports Chicago - There's only one Bear left in the running for the Hall of Fame.

Jim Marshall gets cut from Seniors Committee Hall of Fame consideration - Daily Norseman- The NFL’s longest-running joke continues. Ken’s Note: Indeed. The man is a HOF player. Period.

Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury, no word on severity yet - NBC Sports - The Bengals QB left Thursday's practice on a cart.

Silverstein: Steve McMichael is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist - Windy City Gridiron - A massive step forward for the Bears legend.

Berckes & Silverstein: Johnny Lujack’s Place in Bears History - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s resident historian talks Johnny Lujack, George Halas, and Chicago Bears lore

