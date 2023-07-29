The Bear’s Den, July 29, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Darnell Wright crushed Chicago Bears training camp test in part because of mistake – NBC Sports Chicago - “I was looking at the wide receivers’ running portion of the workout, so I was doing theirs,” Wright revealed. “And then I came back and obviously (offensive linemen) have different stuff.”

The reason Darnell Wright crushed his conditioning drill - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears 333-pound rookie tackle mistakenly did the off-season conditioning work meant for wide receivers, and came in 16 pounds lighter to training camp.

Darnell Wright receives special message from Bears GM - ChicagoBears.com - After an impressive performance in Tuesday’s conditioning test, Darnell Wright received a congratulatory text from GM Ryan Poles that included a GIF of Canadian musician Drake.

Emma: Contract with Bears just part of Jaylon Johnson’s hopes for this season - 670 The Score - “My accolades and my ability don’t match up,” Johnson said. “I mean, I definitely have All-Pro talent, for sure Pro Bowl talent. I go out there and lock those guys up.

Cronin: Bears’ Jaylon Johnson aims to prove worth in final year of deal - ESPN - Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Bears, but he’s ready to prove his worth and “still got a lot to earn.”

Jaylon Johnson dishes on Bears contract negotiations, Diggs deal – NBC Sports Chicago - - The Bears signed Cole Kmet to a long-term deal earlier this week, and when looking at the list of players who could earn a new contract next, Jaylon Johnson stands out.

Kyler Gordon displaying ‘Spidey senses’ in secondary - ChicagoBears.com - Kyler Gordon’s performance on the practice field has earned the Bears’ second-year nickel back praise from coaches and a new nickname from teammates.

Bears training camp observations: Claypool and Johnson each flash – NBC Sports Chicago - Three days into camp and we’ve still yet to see any situational periods, like third down, red zone or two-minute drills. That said, there are still takeaways from watching 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods.

Why Chase Claypool believes 2023 is the most important year of his life - WGN-TV - The receiver is entering his second season with the Bears and four in the NFL.

How Tremaine Edmunds’ leadership impresses Bears teammates already – NBC Sports Chicago - When the Bears signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a big free agent contract this offseason, they loved his size, speed and ability to shut down passing lanes in the middle of the field. But the more we heard from GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus the more we learned about how they viewed Edmunds as a leader, and how that may have separated him from the rest of free agency pack.

Practice Snaps: 7.28.23 - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears were back on the fields at Halas Hall Friday for the second public practice of Enjoy Illinois Training Camp.

Kane: Darnell Mooney works to return to form after 8-month recovery from ankle surgery - Chicago Tribune - “I just remember my Year 1 to Year 2 of just knowing the offense. It was easier to go, easier to play,” Mooney said. “Not a lot of thinking. It was actually just playing, like how can I defeat this defender? And the rhythm of the offense as well. So it will be better this year for sure.”

Chicago Bears training camp: Darnell Wright aces first test - Chicago Tribune - Rookie offensive lineman Darnell Wright aced his conditioning test at Chicago Bears training camp. The first-round pick trained over the summer for the test given to wide receivers.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has big plans for 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - After being named to Pro Football Focus’ all-rookie team in 2022, the second-round pick from Penn State wants to parlay his versatility into more takeaways. “Doing whatever to help my team,” he said.

At every turn, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s situation looks vastly different from Roquan Smith’s - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson struck a confident, but humble tone when discussing his contract negotiations Friday and made clear he’ll be on the field when the Bears open the season.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Bengals expect Joe Burrow to miss several weeks with calf strain - NBC Sports - Burrow was carted off the field at Thursday’s practice.

