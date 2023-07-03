Eight Bold Chicago Bears Pre Training Camp Predictions

We’re running through a bunch of roundtable questions to spark some Chicago Bears discussion during the slower period of the offseason, and here’s the question posed to our team today...

What is your boldest pre-training camp prediction?

To be fair, some of these are bolder than others, but here’s what we had to say.

Jeff Berckes - The Bears cut Trestan Ebner early. He did not impress last year, and the Bears invested heavily in the running back room this off-season.

Ken Mitchell - Noah Sewell will be an Edge by the end of camp.

Erik Duerrwaechter - Tyler Scott is in a prime position to earn plenty of looks with the starters at wide receiver. He’s a real homerun threat that, when paired with DJ Moore, can consistently bust the bracket over the top for big plays. He’s already made several impressive plays during the scheduled offseason activities and practices. With Darnell Mooney still recovering from his surgery and questions surrounding Chase Claypool, Tyler Scott might make enough of an impression to force himself into the Bears’ gameplans early on. I think he’s going to jump up the depth charts quickly during training camp.

Mason West - I could go low-key and say, “Bears sign a veteran pass rusher,” but nah... If you want BOLD, Velus Jones gets cut. Poles doesn’t seem like the type of GM who will get bogged down by the sunk cost fallacy. If Velus can’t contribute big on special teams and function in the offense, he’s gone.

Bill Zimmerman - One significant player from the Ryan Pace regime will be cut prior to the start of the season, and I’m going with Cairo Santos.

Sam Householder - The Bears stand pat at defensive line and roll with who they have. As long as there isn’t an injury.

Taylor Doll - Bears will leave camp more optimistic on the pass rush as they will add one more veteran body. DeMarcus Walker thrives in his new role, which will help Trevis Gipson shine, as we saw in his 7-sack season.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - Velus Jones Jr. will not only make the 53-man roster as the team’s return specialist, but he’ll earn a handful of schemed-up touches each week to take advantage of his explosiveness.

Now it’s your turn; What is your boldest training camp prediction?