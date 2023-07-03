The Bear’s Den, July 3, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR Chicago race – NBC Sports Chicago - Fields will instruct drivers to start their engines for Sunday’s NASCAR race in Chicago.

Chase Claypool promises ‘night and day’ difference in 2023 – NBC Sports Chicago - After a tough start to his Bears tenure, Chase Claypool is ready to break out in 2023.

Koshul’s Early 2024 Chicago Bears Offseason Preview: Roster decisions, contract extensions, and more - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Per Over The Cap, Chicago is projected to have $96M in cap space with just 51 players on the roster. With a projected eight total draft picks, including two first-round picks, general manager Ryan Poles will have plenty of room to keep moving up and down the draft board, adding talent that will benefit the Bears.

Can Bears Use D’Onta Foreman as He’s Most Effective? - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - D’Onta Foreman can wear down defenses at 6-foot-1, 236 pounds but the question is whether he’ll get that opportunity in a crowded Bears backfield.

Benjamin’s 2023 NFL head coach rankings: A rundown of every single NFL coach, 32-1 - CBSSports.com - A rundown of every single NFL coach. 32) Matt Eberflus (Bears). Season: 2nd with CHI, 2nd as HC. Career record: 3-14. Playoffs: N/A

Knox: NFL Veterans Who Could Find Themselves on the Roster Bubble in Training Camps - Bleacher Report - Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears. If Claypool hadn’t cost so much, there’s a good chance that he’d already be off the team. He barely impacted the Bears offense last season, catching only 14 passes for 140 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games.

Ranking NFC North quarterbacks prior to 2023 NFL season - Sports Illustrated Detroit Lions - 3) Justin Fields, Chicago Bears. Though Fields must grow as a passer, he has speed that is truly game-changing. He found his groove as a runner midway through the 2022 campaign, and rushed for 1,143 yards.

Why Anita Marks is taking the Bears in Week 1 vs. the Packers - ESPN Video - Anita Marks explains why she believes the Chicago Bears will much be improved when they take on the Packers in Week 1.

Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and the Contract Year Phenomenon - On Tap Sports Net - Both Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool have the end of their contracts looming. How will they perform with money on the line in 2023?

The Intangible Chicago Bears gained most since last season - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Unlike with experience, leadership is an intangible with football teams difficult to gauge. Here are potential Bears 2023 leaders.

Why Tyler Fulghum is leaning towards the over on the Bears’ win total - ESPN Video - Tyler Fulghum explains why he is taking the over for the Chicago Bears’ win total for 2023.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Odds Ryan Pace players earn 2nd contract from Ryan Poles - Windy City Gridiron - As the Chicago Bears become Ryan Poles team, how many players from the previous regime will survive?

Infante’s 2024 NFL Draft big board: Top 75 prospects - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his early top 75 players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

WCG Staff’s Bears Training Camp Preview: Which position battle intrigues you most? - Windy City Gridiron - Be sure you play along and answer today’s question in our Bears roundtable series.

Wiltfong’s 10 Most Important Bears of 2023: #9 Cody Whitehair - Windy City Gridiron - For the 15th straight year we’re bringing you who we believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and next up is center Cody Whitehair.

ROUNDTABLE: Which underdog Bears player will fans fall in love with at training camp? - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s get into a new Bears roundtable series during the “slow” time of the NFL’s offseason.

Wiltfong’s 10 Most Important Bears of 2023: #10 Eddie Jackson - Windy City Gridiron - For the 15th straight year we’re bringing you who we believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and kicking off the list is safety Eddie Jackson.

Chicago Bears Podcast: Players with the most to prove in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll is joined by CHGO’s Greg Braggs Jr. on her latest show to discuss the Bears with the most to prove in 2023.

