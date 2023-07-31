Bear & Balanced: Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for July 31

I was at Halas Hall today with my podcast partner, Jeff Berckes, so you knew we would dust off the microphones and recap all that we saw from the Chicago Bears on a fresh Bear & Balanced. We did plenty of live Tweeting of what we saw, but it’s good to reflect on the day for a broader perspective. We watched the trenches as much as we could, the Justin Fields to D.J. Moore connection, the revamped defense, and whatever else we could digest in the couple hours we were at practice.

Watch our show in the embed below, or head over to our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube page at 3:00 p.m. CT to join us live.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The podcast version is right here!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!