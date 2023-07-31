The Bear’s Den, July 31, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Jaquan Brisker: It’s been great to see Damar Hamlin thrive - Chicago Sun-Times - Brisker has been friends with him since the eighth grade. Both are from the Pittsburgh area.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Practice 3 notes: T.J. Edwards shows off his coverage ability by intercepting Justin Fields - The Chicago Bears held their third training camp practice at Halas Hall. Here are the top plays that stood out from Friday’s practice.

Justin Fields, Bears check all boxes in perfect start to training camp – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields, Ryan Poles, and the 2023 Bears couldn’t have asked for a better start to training camp. Next comes the hard part.

DJ Moore, Chase Claypool showing Bears’ lethal potential – NBC Sports Chicago - With DJ Moore leading the way, the Bears’ new-look wide receiving corps is already showing its lethal potential in training camp.

Bears training camp: Top takeaways from the first week of practice - 670 - The Bears wrapped their first week of training camp. Here’s what we learned about each position group after the first four practices.

Kyle Brandt: Justin Fields to DJ Moore Has Been ‘Lightning’ - On Tap Sports Net - In case you didn’t know, the Justin Fields to DJ Moore connection is the buzz of training camp right now for the Chicago Bears.

Jaylon Johnson not sweating a new deal with the Chicago Bears - On Tap Sports Net - Entering the last year of his deal, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn’t concerned with putting himself over the team.

Wood: Thoughts from 07/29 practice - Da Bears Blog - I had the chance to attend Bears practice today, and wanted to share a few observations.

Darnell Wright making strong first impression on Bears - 670 - Chicago Bears rookie tackle Darnell Wright has made a strong first impression on his new team, this after reporting to training camp in terrific shape.

1st-and-10: Terell Smith pushing Tyrique Stevenson in rookie battle at cornerback - Chicago Sun-Times - Stevenson, whom the Bears traded up to get in the second round of the draft (No. 56 overall), is the starter opposite Jaylon Johnson and figures to keep the job. But ‘Smitty’ has made a good first impression on coach Matt Eberflus and is getting a chance to compete.

Matt Eberflus: Hard to get a read on Bears’ edge rushers - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have been open about wanting to add a veteran pass rusher via free agency or trade before Week 1.

Next phase of training camp will be telling for Bears QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - The progress he has made on making quick decisions under pressure should be evident once the Bears increase the intensity starting Monday.

Aaron Rodgers has a message for Sean Payton: "Keep my coaches' names out of his mouth" - NBC Sports - Robert Saleh took the high road in response to Sean Payton's recent remarks. Rodgers did not.

Can Justin Fields do the almost unimaginable — throw for 4,000 yards? - Chicago Sun-Times - That’s his goal this season, even though he wasn’t close in 2022.

Eli Apple: It’s “all love” between him and new teammate Tyreek Hill - NBC Sports - With cornerback Jalen Ramsey injured, the Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple.

Bill Belichick declines to discuss Ezekiel Elliott, offers very general thoughts on RB position - NBC Sports - The Patriots had been linked to free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.

Texans waive Amari Rodgers - NBC Sports - Houston has moved on from one of its receivers.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for July 29 - Windy City Gridiron - Mason West was at Bears camp today, and he’ll fill us in on what he saw right here.

