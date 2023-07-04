10 Most Important Chicago Bears of 2023

We’re in the middle of our 15th annual 10 Most Important Chicago Bears series, and we’ll collect each article here in this story stream. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his H.I.T.S. philosophy means the roster is being constructed in an old-school manner, but the talent is there to play modern football too. If these ten come through in a big way, then the 2023 Bears will be enjoying the postseason.

Some of the things we look for on our list are; What potential impact they may have, how much the team will look to the individual for guidance or leadership, how badly the team would suffer if they lost the player to injury, and other intangible attributes.

As a reminder, importance is subjective, so your list may look different from ours, and that’s okay because there is no right or wrong in this type of list. It’s just a fun exercise to get us thinking about the team differently.

The remainder of the list will publish each day starting tomorrow.