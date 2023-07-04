The Bear’s Den, July 4, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Predicting the 2023 Bears’ offensive depth chart – NBC Sports Chicago - Kenneth, Josh and Alex break down the offensive depth chart and predict how the roster will shake out after training camp

Justin Fields, Bears Receivers Get Extra Reps at Local High School - On Tap Sports Net - Fields, along with wide receivers Darnell Mooney and DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet, got together on Monday morning to work out at Maine South High School in Park Ridge.

Former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vince Tobin dies - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Vince Tobin, who replaced Buddy Ryan as Chicago Bears defensive coordinator in 1986, has died at the age of 79.

How Justin Fields’ numbers could change greatly for 2023 - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Fantasy football owners have been used to Justin Fields as top-10 QB even as his rating in real football wasn’t as high, but it could all change in 2023.

Vince Tobin, who replaced Buddy Ryan as Bears’ defensive coordiantor, dies at 79 - WGN-TV - The Bears along with the rest of the NFL are mourning the death of a longtime assistant coach on Monday.

Justin Fields and Bears receivers practice at local high school - USA Today Chicago Bears - Bears fans are excited to see players working out on their own time but they can’t get over Darnell Mooney’s new physique.

Bears players projected to make NFL’s All-Rookie Team - USA Today Chicago Bears - That includes first-round tackle Darnell Wright and second-round cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who have both been projected to make NFL.com’s All-Rookie Team by Chad Reuter.

Chicago Bears 2023 Training Camp Preview: Quarterback - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Our 2023 training camp positional previews kick off with quarterback, featuring Justin Fields heading into a make or break year.

Chicago Bears 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS - ESPN - Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Carpenter Joshua Shaw dies after incident at Lambeau Field - USA Today - Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy said Joshua Shaw died as the stadium is undergoing renovations with new and wider video boards being installed.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman's 10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove on 2023: WR Chase Claypool - Windy City Gridiron - Chase Claypool enter his first full season in Chicago with plenty on the line.

Roundtable: Eight Bold Chicago Bears Pre Training Camp Predictions - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew makes their "bold" picks here!

Wiltfong's 10 Most Important Bears of 2023: #8 T.J. Edwards - Windy City Gridiron - For the 15th consecutive year we’re bringing you who we believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and next up is linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Wiltfong: Get your Bears Bib Overalls here! - Windy City Gridiron - Use the promo code GRIDIRON15 to get a 15% discount on all FOCO items!

Gabriel: Offensive line is the Bears’ position that needs the most improvement in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is looking for a big improvement on the Bears' o-line this season.

