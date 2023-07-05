Which Bears position group has improved the most from last season?

The Chicago Bears made sweeping changes up and down their roster this offseason, but there will also be several players that improve from what they showed in 2022, so today’s roundtable topic is...

Which position group has improved the most from last season?

And here’s what we had to say.

Erik Duerrwaechter - Linebacker, by far and by a large margin. The arrivals of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards gives the Bears their best tandem at “Mike” (middle) and “Will” (weakside) since Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs, with both ‘Backers being viable 3-down players at their respective spots. The “Sam” (strongside) gets interesting as rookie Noah Sewell currently runs with the 1s instead of Jack Sanborn while he recovers from his own injury. From all accounts, Noah Sewell has looked very good as one of the starting linebackers so far. That competition between Noah Sewell and Jack Sanborn will definitely be worth watching.

Bill Zimmerman - It’s linebacker. Adding two big additions in free agency and still grabbing Noah Sewell to boost the depth will be the biggest turnaround at a position group pretty easily.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - Arguments could be made for offensive line, wide receiver, and defensive line, but I’m going with linebacker. We’ve seen how important the position is in a similar scheme, so getting Edmunds and Edwards to man the Mike and the Will will help clean up a lot of defensive issues.

Mason West - Tough one. I was going to go with OL because they were SO bad, but there are still questions. Instead, let’s go with linebacker. Edmunds and Edwards at Mike and Will are clearly an improvement over Morrow and Sanborn. Sanborn can now play the Sam and be a top backup as needed.

Jeff Berckes - Linebacker is the safe and obvious answer, with two major free agency signings to solidify the group, but I would like to give a nod to the offensive line. A top-flight right tackle prospect in Darnell Wright combined with a solid veteran guard in Nate Davis gives the Bears five legit pieces to construct a legitimate line with for 2023. Yes, health will be a concern for Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins, but it does work on paper.

Ken Mitchell - Offensive line, although linebacker and defensive tackle are also greatly improved.

Sam Householder - It has to be receiver, right? But linebacker is up there, too. The top of the chart has jumped way up at receiver with DJ Moore, and hopefully a big improvement is coming for Chase Claypool with a full offseason to get integrated. But linebacker was so bad last year that Jack Sanborn was getting hyped as a potential future at the position. He’s a nice piece, but a year later and he might be fourth on the depth chart and the first guy off the bench.

Taylor Doll - I think the obvious answer is WR because of the addition of DJ Moore. That not only solidifies the number one receiver spot, but it also puts Mooney and Claypool in positions to shine and gives Justin that deep threat he loves. Although I could make a good case for linebackers too...

Now it’s your turn; Which position group has improved the most from last season?