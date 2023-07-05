The Bear’s Den, July 5, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

RIP VINCE TOBIN

Former Bears defensive coordinator, Cardinals coach Vince Tobin dies at 79 - Chicago Sun-Times - Tobin was the defensive coordinator under coach Mike Ditka from 1986 through ‘92.

BEARRRSSSS

Five under-the-radar Bears who will be key in 2023 – NBC Sports Chicago - With Bears training camp less than a month away, here are five under-the-radar players the Bears will need to be successful in 2023.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Mason Crosby preparing for 17th season despite remaining unsigned - NBC Sports - Mason Crosby is one of several veteran kickers still without work.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Tension seems to be on the rise for Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft - NBC Sports - The Patriots are at a crossroads. The relationship between owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick seems to be at a crossroads, too.

Steve McNair was murdered 14 years ago - NBC Sports - A normal Independence Day became anything but in July 4, 2009, when word emerged that former NFL quarterback Steve McNair had been murdered.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Training Camp Battles: TE3 - Jake Tonges vs Chase Allen - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears may only carry three tight ends on the roster, which makes this battle quite important.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.