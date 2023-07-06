Last year’s sack leader for the Chicago Bears was a rookie safety, and the team only had 20 sacks which was the lowest total in the NFL. Of those 20 sacks, six and a half of them were made by players no longer in Chicago, so it’s wide open who’ll lead the team this season, and that was the topic posed to our team today.

Who will lead the 2023 Bears in sacks?

Here’s what we had to say.

Bill Zimmerman - Let’s go with DeMarcus Walker. I think creating pressure is going to be a constant problem this season. Walker will lead, but with only about six sacks.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - Walker broke out last year in Tennessee with seven sacks, which helped him earn his three-year deal in Chicago worth $21 million and $10.5 million fully guaranteed. But I’m expecting him to build off that and set another career high in sacks while leading the Bears this year.

Sam Householder - Trevis Gipson better lead them in sacks.

Jeff Berckes - Jaquan Brisker. Okay, that’s a joke, but he did have four sacks last year and I would expect him to continue to play an important role all over the defense, but for 2023... I have no idea.

Taylor Doll - Hopefully not Jaquan Brisker. Haha. I’m going with my guy Trevis. As I mentioned earlier, I'm expecting us to see Trev go back to the glimpses we saw a couple of seasons ago, and with some help on the other side and the interior, I’m banking on him this year.

Mason West - Ugh. It better not be Roquan Smith (it’s a joke because he was 4th on the team but wasn’t even there all year) or Brisker who had a whopping 4. Let’s get crazy and say a player who is not on the team yet... Who is this mystery man?

Ken Mitchell - Yannick Ngakoue. At least at the time I am writing this, by the time it’s published he may well be on another team. If he is, then I’m going to go with Trevis Gipson. Not happy with that answer, either.

Erik Duerrwaechter - My boldest prediction here is that the player in question isn’t on the roster yet. Until that move happens, I will venture to say DeMarcus Walker, as he will flex between the 7-tech DE and 3-tech DT often throughout the season. There’s been way too many less-than-subtle statements from Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles that a big(gish) move is coming at DE in the near future. Who that player is remains to be seen.

Now it’s your turn; Who do you think will lead the 2023 Bears in sacks?