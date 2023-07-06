The Bear’s Den, July 6, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears stadium critic launches recall effort for Arlington Heights politicians - NBC Sports - When it comes to stadium financing, there’s a disconnect between the will of the people and the will of the people whom the people will elect.

How Bears’ Tyler Scott was forged by battles with Sauce Gardner – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears rookie receiver Tyler Scott spent two years facing Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant in practice. That will serve him well as he enters the NFL.

Justin Fields’ rare gestures impressed Bears rookie Tyler Scott – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears rookie Tyler Scott knew quarterback Justin Fields was talented, but it’s his constant pursuit of greatness that has left an early impression.

As-advertised DJ Moore key in Tyler Scott’s growth – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears rookie Tyler Scott is making the most of the opportunity to play with and learn from DJ Moore.

Wood: A Closer Look at WRs, Part I - Total Usage, Man vs. Zone - Da Bears Blog - All of a sudden, the Bears’ WR room looks fairly solid, as they return Darnell Mooney, their leading receiver over the last two years, added Chase Claypool in a midseason 2022 trade, and traded for DJ Moore from Carolina this offseason. As you can see in the table below, this gives Chicago three WRs who put up starting-caliber (top 96, or 3 per team) production in 2022.

Josh Allen made an important disclosure regarding the Stefon Diggs drama - NBC Sports - Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently asked the media to stop talking about last month’s drama with receiver Stefon Diggs.

Wiltfong: 10 Most Important Bears of 2023 - #7 Kyler Gordon - Windy City Gridiron - For the 15th consecutive year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the 10 most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and next up is defensive back Kyler Gordon.

Infante: Selecting the 2022 All Ex-Bears Team - Windy City Gridiron - Who are the best ex-Bears at each position based off how they performed last year?

Zimmerman's 10 Chicago Bears with most to prove in 2023: Justin Fields tops list - Windy City Gridiron - It’s no surprise that Justin Fields sits atop this list

